Las Vegas, NV

Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
Loudwire

See Pro-Shot Photos of First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

At the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2 (Friday), Pantera performed their first live show since 2001 and you can view pro-shot photos below. It was Pantera's first show without the late Abbott Brothers (Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell) as well as their first with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, who have stepped in to pay tribute to their legacy alongside Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
dancehallmag.com

Skillibeng To Join Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ Tour In Europe

Dancehall artist Skillibeng is set to join Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown on his European ‘Under The Influence’ tour for 2023. Breezy broke the news via Instagram today (December 6, 2022) with a poster showing all the dates and locations for the tour. “Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” the US superstar wrote.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Led Zeppelin

History has anointed Led Zeppelin as the greatest hard-rock band of the 1970s. The quartet emerged from a crowded field with the era’s biggest sales, several of its finest LPs, and arguably its signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”. At its best, early on, Led Zeppelin gave mesmerizing concerts....

