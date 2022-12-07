Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: James David Beard
James David Beard passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Farrer Brothers. James was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez
Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
OBITUARY: Eddy Ray Finch
Eddy Ray Finch, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 4th, 2022, he was being cared for by a dedicated team of compassionate caregivers and Alive Hospice. Eddy was born on February 11th, 1949, to parents William Henry and Hester Jane Finch in Nashville, TN.
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 miles and two teams with six wins was always going to be an interesting game but then you add that both teams were -110 money line before the game, even Vegas knew this one was going to be close.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
New Principal of Smyrna West Alternative School Announced
Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an assistant...
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna
Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN
If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. The tour comes to Franklin on Friday, August 25th. General sale...
Jalin Hyatt Becomes First Vol to Win the Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee has its first Biletnikoff Award winner. The nation’s most explosive playmaker Jalin Hyatt captured the award, which goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position, on Thursday night as part of the virtual ESPN College Football Awards. Hyatt beat out two other finalists in Iowa...
