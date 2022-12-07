Read full article on original website
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
McDonald's franchisee fined $57K after investigation over child labor violations
A McDonald’s franchisee in the Pittsburgh area had to pay a fine for alleged child labor violations at over a dozen locations, the Labor Department said.
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”
The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions
Tesla's gigafactory in Austin was initially supposed to be a construction worker's dream. The opening of Tesla’s Texas gigafactory was celebrated with a huge party led by Elon Musk in a cowboy hat and sunglasses—but those who built it have reported dangerous and exploitative working conditions. Construction workers...
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
