‘Am I good enough?’: How one question sparked Ronald Burnette’s rise to stardom for Steel-High on the road to the Class A state title game

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
3 reasons why Steel-High claimed its second Class 1A football title in three seasons
Steel-High capped its dynamic 2022 football season with another PIAA 1A championship Thursday by defeating upstart and WPIAL champion Union Area 22-8 at Cumberland Valley High School. Below are 3 reasons why the Rollers (14-1) hauled another title, the program’s fourth, back to “Titletown.”
Five reasons for Cougar fans to be optimistic after Harrisburg’s Saturday state title appearance
During Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett’s postgame huddle following his team’s 42-7 defeat at the hand St. Joseph’s Prep in the 6A state championship game Saturday at Cumberland Valley, the Cougar leader yelled to his team that there was no reason for the team to be hanging their heads.
Parker Smith, Jaydon Smith, Julian Christopher all hit double-figures but Carlisle falls to Hempfield
Three different Carlisle players hit double-figures Saturday but it wasn’t enough in a 48-44 loss to Hempfield. Parker Smith led the Thundering Herd with 11 points, and Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher each had 11. Jeremiah Snyder added seven points.
Rapid Recap: Bishop McDevitt beats Aliquippa, 41-18, in 4A state title game
Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa 41-18 Thursday in the PIAA 4A state title game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘We made big plays on the biggest stage’: Riley Robell, Ty Kephart, Kade Werner lead Bishop McDevitt defense in PIAA 4A final
Bishop McDevitt’s defense gave up 34 points in last year’s PIAA 4A state championship loss to Aliquippa. It was something Crusader lineman Riley Robell said he’d never forget, because he wholeheartedly felt his team was the better candidate that just got outplayed. One thing he promised ,though, after that game, was that he and his teammates would be back the following season to redeem themselves.
