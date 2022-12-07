Syracuse will go for its third straight win when it hosts Georgetown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC). Here are five things to watch for in the matchup. Syracuse’s matchup against Georgetown on Saturday represents the third game in a row in which the Orange will be favored. So far, Syracuse has done what the prognosticators have predicted, defeating Notre Dame on the road and then routing Oakland at home. Syracuse is nearly an 80 percent favorite according to the ESPN BPI against the Hoyas, who have gotten off to another rocky start in what is now Patrick Ewing’s sixth season as head coach. It remains a favorable schedule for the Orange after Georgetown, with winnable games against Monmouth, Cornell, Pitt, Boston College and Louisville after that. It’s not unreasonable to think, if SU takes care of business, that they could walk into early January 11-4 with a 4-0 record in the ACC. Still, that’s a big ‘if.’

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO