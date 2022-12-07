ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse turns slow start into easy finish against Georgetown

After the first six minutes of action, Syracuse climbed out of an 11-point hole to grab an 83-64 home win over longtime rival Georgetown. The Hoyas (5-6) jumped out to a quick 17-6 lead as the Orange (6-4) could not slow them down in the opening minutes, but the hosts grabbed the lead for good just over four minutes before the half.
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 83-64 win over Georgetown

Syracuse and Georgetown added another chapter to their historic rivalry on Saturday afternoon when the Hoyas visited the Dome. After a slow start, the Orange made some key adjustments and cruised to the 83-64 victory. Here are the main takeaways from the win over the Hoyas. #1: Syracuse relies on...
What to watch for: Syracuse v. Georgetown

Syracuse will go for its third straight win when it hosts Georgetown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC). Here are five things to watch for in the matchup. Syracuse’s matchup against Georgetown on Saturday represents the third game in a row in which the Orange will be favored. So far, Syracuse has done what the prognosticators have predicted, defeating Notre Dame on the road and then routing Oakland at home. Syracuse is nearly an 80 percent favorite according to the ESPN BPI against the Hoyas, who have gotten off to another rocky start in what is now Patrick Ewing’s sixth season as head coach. It remains a favorable schedule for the Orange after Georgetown, with winnable games against Monmouth, Cornell, Pitt, Boston College and Louisville after that. It’s not unreasonable to think, if SU takes care of business, that they could walk into early January 11-4 with a 4-0 record in the ACC. Still, that’s a big ‘if.’
