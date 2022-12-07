How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Devin Booker: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Celtics vs. Suns Wednesday NBA game

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
Sporting News
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 14 game
The Chiefs' momentum was stunted by the Bengals in Week 13, but Sunday's matchup with the Broncos should provide a much softer landing. Denver (3-9) is averaging 13.8 points per game, one of the lowest marks in modern NFL history, while Kansas City (9-3) leads the league with 29.2 points per game.
Jaylen Brown reveals NBA Finals loss’ role in Celtics’ dominant start
It was a moment of defeat when Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics watched the Golden State Warriors celebrate their latest NBA championship at TD Garden after Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it was also a moment of inspiration for Brown and company. According to the Celtics...
Sporting News
What channel is The Match on in 2022? How to watch Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match
Let's leave this one to the professionals. Through the years, "The Match" has evolved from something of a serious exhibition to a little bit more of a sideshow featuring amateur golfers. With the latest iteration, the format shifts a bit back to the former. (Sorry, Patrick Mahomes.) It's a foursome...
Sporting News
Do the Timberwolves already regret the Rudy Gobert trade? Why Minnesota's experiment is off to shaky start
Trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was supposed to be the start of a hard reset for the Jazz. Guess what? Ahead of Gobert's return to Utah on Friday, the Jazz actually have a better record than the Timberwolves. That speaks to a couple of things. One, how much more...
Sporting News
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issue statements regarding Brittney Griner
Dec. 8, 2022 — Following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert have issued the following statements:. Adam Silver statement regarding Brittney Griner. Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we're thrilled that she is...
Sporting News
'I had the feeling that Gonzaga was different': Alex Toohey's path to college basketball super power
Alex Toohey always wanted to play college basketball. Be it wanting to follow in his big brother’s footsteps, the allure of being an on-campus legend, or the chance to make a run in the iconic March Madness tournament, a trip to the NCAA always felt part of the 18-year-old’s plan.
