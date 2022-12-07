Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season. His thoughts come on the back of...
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Celtics
Andrew Wiggins will miss the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics rematch
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (illness) starting for Clippers on Thursday in place of Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard is sitting out Thursday as a way to manage his workload on a back-to-back set. With the All-Star sidelined, Morris is joining the starting lineup in the frontcourt. Our...
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
Does Bismack Biyombo make sense for the Boston Celtics as a trade target?
As the 2023 NBA trade deadline draws closer, even the fans of the Boston Celtics find their minds wandering towards ways to make their favorite ball clubs better via striking deals with opposing franchises, many of whom may be looking to offload capable players as they tighten their rotations — or get ready to tank in earnest.
Yardbarker
As rotation shortens, New York Knicks look to make moves
Tom Thibodeau's new nine-man rotation has Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose joining Evan Fournier as exiled members of the Knicks. Undefeated since switching to the new rotation, New York (12-13) could be wheeling and dealing soon. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Knicks and...
Sporting News
Death of Grant Wahl is a blow to those who knew his work — and especially to those who knew him
Grant Wahl and I stood at the back of the room on that afternoon in March 2006. The clock was ticking. The United States men’s national team would be kicking off in a friendly soon, but that game was in Germany, and the two of us were in Atlanta to cover the NCAA Tournament. This was what one might call a conflict of interests.
Comments / 0