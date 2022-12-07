Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
PHOTOS: Yarmouth Port Christmas Stroll 2022
Yarmouth Port celebrated the holiday season on Sunday, December 4th with their Christmas Stroll on Route 6A. There were trolley rides, live music, entertainment, and delicious holiday treats!
Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation awarded $10,000 to seven Sandwich nonprofits and organizations. The grants come from the Fund for Sandwich. The donations were made in honor of Frederick S. Lane, who was a supporter of the fund. “The nonprofit organizations that received grants are providing nutritious meals,...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine: 7 Maine Maritime Academy students involved in fiery crash
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Route 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. They have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
The Rockland Trust Bank Robbery, Beat By Beat
The following timeline of events of the Rockland Trust bank robbery on Thursday, Nov. 17 was pieced together from federal and state affidavits filed in court that referred to cell phone records, surveillance video and witness statements reviewed by law enforcement. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Omar Johnson travels to Martha’s Vineyard...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Friday (Today) but grief counselors will be available to students. Further details were not immediately available.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Massachusetts 7th grader who died suddenly recently made honorary police officer
A Massachusetts boy who had dreams of being a police officer received a special honor after his tragic death. Today, School Liaison Officer Matthew Donovan presented the family of Charles “Chuck” Demeulle a certificate which recognized Chuck as an Honorary Kingston Police Officer. According to Kingston Police, Chuck...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash
HARWICH – Around 8 PM Friday, the Deputy Fire Chief responding to a possible house fire was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Depot Street. The Deputy Chief’s SUV and a Nissan Murano sideswiped. The Deputy Chief was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for observation and the two persons in the Murano SUV were not injured. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team were at the scene handling the investigation and cause.
Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were enroute to the scene to make repairs.
