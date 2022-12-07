Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...

1 DAY AGO