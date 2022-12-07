ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest

Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to sign World Cup star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are looking to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos who is currently flourishing at the World Cup. Ramos has been patiently waiting for his chance at the World Cup with Portugal. In their round of 16 tie against Switzerland, Portugal manager Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup

On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Yardbarker

Chelsea have chance to sign key target if decision isn’t made in January

There are many clubs currently out there trying to convince their own players to sign new contract extensions, and many other clubs waiting in the wings to see what happens. Buying players who’s contracts are running down will often present an opportunity to interested clubs to sign them for a cheaper price, or even on a free when the contract is up.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
Yardbarker

McKennie could leave Juventus – The figures and possible suitors revealed

Since signing for Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has been on a bumpy road. The American has endured a plethora of highs and downs in Turin, both on and off the pitch. In the early part of the campaign, Max Allegri heavily relied on the 24-year-old’s service, especially in the absence of Paul Pogba.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: PSG eye Rashford

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports), external. Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18. (Revelo - in Spanish), external. But Real Madrid are not intending to make...
Yardbarker

PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a huge fan favourite at Manchester United and as an academy prospect from the city, it has always seemed unlikely that he would leave. However, the club's lack of success in recent times could put doubt into any top player's mind about the suitability of United for a player looking to win football's biggest trophies, even with the improvement shown this season.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea are going strong for Youssoufa Moukoko

But he isn’t the only top young forward that Chelsea are currently looking at, and it looks like they have already turned their attentions elsewhere. According to a report at Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, sources have said that Chelsea are going strong for Youssoufa Moukoko. The 18-year-old has...
The Independent

England vs France predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup quarter-final tonight

Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...
Yardbarker

Former pro says player “needs to leave Chelsea and go to Manchester United”

One Chelsea player has been told to leave Chelsea as soon as possible and join Manchester United. There are quite a few players currently floating around Stamford Bridge who would like to be playing a lot more football and become key players. But there are also many of these players who just haven’t performed when given the chance and have been far too inconsistent, so therefore managers Thomas Tuchel previously, and now Graham Potter, have only been giving them bench roles.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Chelsea & England's Mason Mount on why family is key

Chelsea's Mason Mount discusses why family time is crucial for the England squad as he shares the story of meeting his niece for the first time after win over Iran. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Yardbarker

Barcelona join Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho. With the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho struggling to find consistent form for Manchester United this season, Garnacho has been given the opportunity to express himself in the senior squad, despite being just 18 years old.

