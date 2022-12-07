Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Not-worried Magomed Ankalaev dismisses ‘Polish power’ ahead of UFC 282 title fight — ‘I want to dominate’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev into battle against No. 2-ranked former champion Jan Blachowicz atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch them come face-to-face...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
TechRadar
UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev – start time, odds, full card
The octagon action returns to Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, as Jan Blachowicz looks to become a two-time UFC champion when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282. The two fighters will battle it out for the vacant lightweight title after the injured Jiri Prochazka was forced to drop out of his scheduled rematch with Glover Teixeira, and in turn give up his 185lbs belt.
How Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankaleav's UFC 282 Title Bout Came Together
Elevated to a light heavyweight title fight, reality sets in for Saturday's headliners.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
MMA Fighting
Magomed Ankalaev reacts to UFC 282 title shot: ‘We will come and take what’s rightfully ours’
Magomed Ankalaev was training at the gym when his manager called him with an offer to fight Glover Teixeira for the title at UFC 282. Then the manager called back and said Jan Blachowicz had stepped in, but the belt was still on the line. Sitting at the dais for...
Champ Liz Carmouche, ex-champ Juliana Velasquez on weight for Bellator 289 rematch
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche’s first attempted title defense is official after the Bellator 289 weigh-ins. Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) made weight without issue for her Bellator 289 rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) on Friday in Connecticut. In the video above, check...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 282 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video
Watch the UFC 282: Pre-Fight Press Conference live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT featuring main card fighters Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett, Jared Gordon and more!. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev clash in the main event with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Won’t Watch Bivol Fights Until Contracts Are Signed
Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
