Erik ten Hag learned that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United from his headline-grabbing TV interview.Ronaldo singled out the United boss for criticism on TalkTV, saying he had no respect for Ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.United responded by bringing Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford to a hasty conclusion and Ten Hag has now opened up on his own feelings about the Portuguese star.Speaking to reporters in Spain, where United are preparing for the return of domestic action, the Dutchman said of the interview: “I have seen most of it. I have to do it....

1 DAY AGO