ktmoradio.com
Driver Seriously Hurt in Pemiscot County Crash
A Caruthersville man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when his vehicle hydroplaned on Route D in Pemiscot County, ran off the road, and overturned. The MSHP says 41 year old Matthew Young was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting.
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
ktmoradio.com
Four Hurt in Head On Crash Near Bernie
A head-on crash on Highway 25 south of Bernie last night left four people hurt, two seriously. The MSHP reports the accident happened when a vehicle driven by 74 year old Timothy Thurston of Brosley crossed the center line and struck a SUV driven by 54 year old Tina Riggs of Dexter.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape.
KFVS12
18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case. Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville...
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting.
KFVS12
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
darnews.com
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. 4th Annual Lights Parade in Cairo, Ill. The Fourth Annual Lights Parade kicks off this Friday in Downtown Cairo, Illinois. School closures due to illness. Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of...
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work Near Dexter
SIKESTON – Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
