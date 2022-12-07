Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
capecoddaily.com
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the […] The post Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project
BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and...
capecod.com
Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach
A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,650,000. Size: 1,440 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...
capecod.com
Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
capeandislands.org
Cardiologist sues Cape Cod Hospital, says he was fired for raising red flags about safety
A cardiologist who holds medical privileges at Cape Cod Hospital is suing the hospital, saying he was defamed and fired from his full-time position after raising concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care. Dr. Richard Zelman, who was medical director of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute, filed the...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for municipal employees. The change was formalized with a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Barnstable County Commissioners that also saw the addition of 5 sick days for new employees, who before had to accrue sick time hours on the job.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
49-Year-Old Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 3 In Duxbury: Report
A 49-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on a major route on the South Shore this week, reports said. Janelle Sampey was going north on Route 3 South when she smashed into another driver on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, Boston25 reports citing the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
capecod.com
Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation awarded $10,000 to seven Sandwich nonprofits and organizations. The grants come from the Fund for Sandwich. The donations were made in honor of Frederick S. Lane, who was a supporter of the fund. “The nonprofit organizations that received grants are providing nutritious meals,...
