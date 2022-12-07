ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the […] The post Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project

BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans

ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
ORLEANS, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach

A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,650,000. Size: 1,440 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program

BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December

YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for municipal employees. The change was formalized with a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Barnstable County Commissioners that also saw the addition of 5 sick days for new employees, who before had to accrue sick time hours on the job.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation awarded $10,000 to seven Sandwich nonprofits and organizations. The grants come from the Fund for Sandwich. The donations were made in honor of Frederick S. Lane, who was a supporter of the fund. “The nonprofit organizations that received grants are providing nutritious meals,...
SANDWICH, MA

