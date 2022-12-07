Read full article on original website
Related
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England v France - Gareth Southgate's ability is underestimated, says Kalvin Phillips
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England manager Gareth Southgate is not given enough credit for the job he has done, says...
Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight
England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash
England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the group.🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/YJpqLvENQx— England (@England) December 9, 2022“We went there with belief we could win it, but it was almost a new experience. We got to the semi-finals and everyone was over the moon, but whether we had full belief to go and win the tournament, I am not sure.“But we backed that up...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
BBC
World Cup 2022: Neymar equals Pele's 'official' Brazil scoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele's 'official' goalscoring record of 77 for the men's national team...
We want to keep the World Cup party going for England fans, says Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips says England want to keep the World Cup party going as he urged fans to be the “12th man” during the quarter-final clash against France.The England midfielder said footage of supporters celebrating back home has given the players a lift and made them determined to keep making people happy.He was also full of praise for the thousands of supporters who have travelled to Qatar and urged those able to make the trip to be in the stands on Saturday evening."The support has been amazing." ❤️@Kalvinphillips on the importance of our #ThreeLions fans at home and in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/I91gdg7Dp7—...
‘It’s not coming home’: England squad head back to UK after World Cup dreams shattered
The England team are heading back to the UK after their dreams of winning World Cup 2022 were smashed. This footage shows the solemn-looking squad boarding their bus at the Souk al-Wakra hotel, which has been their home throughout the tournament. A 2-1 loss to France knocked out the side from the tournament, with a missed penalty by Harry Kane breaking hearts across the nation.France will now face Morocco on 14 December in the semi-final.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022Gutted England fans in Qatar react to World Cup knockoutHero to heartbreak: England fans react to Harry Kane’s two penalties against France
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
England star Bukayo Saka must ‘cheat’ against France like Lionel Messi to win World Cup clash, says Lallana
A FORMER England star says Bukayo Saka must “cheat” like Lionel Messi in order for the Three Lions to beat France. Gareth Southgate’s side take on Les Bleus in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Much of the talk before the bumper showdown has been on how...
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
BBC
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
Let Me Entertain You: Robbie Williams plays World Cup gig for England squad
Robbie Williams has kept the England squad entertained as they gear up for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.The Port Vale fan sang songs for Gareth Southgate’s players and chatted with them at their Al Wakra base in Qatar.Williams, whose hits include Let Me Entertain You and Angels, was in the country to perform at the Doha Golf Club on Thursday.The 48-year-old, who made his name as a member of Take That, last month defended his decision to play in the Gulf state amid criticism of its record on human rights.England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips told reporters: “Robbie...
England fans are getting more confident of a World Cup win – and betting stats prove it
Fans really do believe it's coming home – here's how many more bets are getting placed on England to lift the World Cup with every game
England World Cup 2022 squad: Gareth Southgate's full team
The England 2022 World Cup squad reached the quarter-finals where they were defeated by France
Yardbarker
(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina
Despite trailing two-nill for the majority of Friday night’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, the Netherlands have set up a grandstand finale after pulling one back with just seven minutes of normal time to go. Lionel Messi has pulled all the strings during tonight’s epic showdown with the Paris...
Yardbarker
French defender identifies surprise star as England’s biggest threat ahead of quarter-final match
France face their biggest test of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday as they will look to overcome England in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The defending champions have looked very impressive so far and look in good shape to win the tournament again, but will have to overcome the Three Lions to achieve that – who have looked a little shaky at times so far.
Yardbarker
(Video) Phenomenal set-piece routine sees Netherlands net last-minute equaliser vs Argentina
The Netherlands have pulled off an insanely good set-piece routine. The Europeans, who are in action at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, have played a dreadful game overall. Barely laying a glove on their South American opponents, it took Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje,...
England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest team news as Raheem Sterling returns to training
England are continuing to build up to their huge World Cup quarter-final with France in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s team training on Friday amid a number of big selection calls.England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training following illness, while Raheem Sterling is rejoining the squad ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against the defending champions France.Southgate, however, has admitted Sterling’s absence is “not good preparation” after the forward missed key training sessions this week. When asked by ITV about Sterling’s availability, Southgate said: “We will have to assess that. He has missed a lot of training...
Comments / 0