APCC Retains Legal Team for Potential Holtec Discharge
PLYMOUTH – A legal firm has been retained by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod to provide advice as well as potential action if Holtec International moves ahead with discharging wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process into Cape Cod Bay. The firm is Boston-based Sugarman, Rogers,...
Baker-Polito administration announces $5 million in Grant Awards for Fire Departments
STOW, MA – The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
