Picayune, MS

Shooting leads to arrest of man for attempted murder; arrest of victim for offering money for the murder of his attacker

By Picayune Item Staff
 4 days ago
A shooting led to the arrest of one man for attempted murder and the arrest of his victim after he reportedly went on social media offering money for the death of his attacker, according to officials at the Picayune Police Department.

On Nov. 27, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Jarrell St. for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located Diamante Myers, who was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to his arms, hands, and legs.

Officers immediately applied tourniquets to Myers. He was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to University Medical Center New Orleans for further treatment.

This case was then investigated by the Picayune Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives began working to develop suspects in the shooting, and while doing so, became aware on Nov. 30, 2022, that Myers, now released from the hospital, was making posts on his social media page offering money for the murder of the person who shot him, and later stated he intended to kill Nigel Pickens.

Pickens, at this point, had already been developed as a suspect by the Picayune Police Department, and Myers was subsequently arrested for the offense of Cyberstalking for the threats against Pickens.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pickens, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Pickens was arrested for Attempted Murder. Both Myers and Pickens are housed at the Pearl River County Jail under bonds set by the Picayune Municipal Courts.

“I appreciate the quick thinking of our patrol officers to render aid to victims and the work our Detectives put into this case,” Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said. “By making quick arrests, we hope to prevent future violence from this case.”

Jackson, MS
