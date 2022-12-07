Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Related
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 6A State Championship, Harrisburg vs. St. Joseph’s Prep
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg looks to win the PIAA Class 6A Championship on Saturday, December 10. The Cougars will face St. Joseph’s Prep in a rematch of the 2018 state title game. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 6A State Championship game between Harrisburg and St. Joe’s Prep. […]
Scenes from Bishop McDevitt’s 2022 PIAA, Class 4A Football Championship game: Photos
Bishop McDevitt wins the 2022 PIAA, Class 4A football state championship, 41-18, over Aliquippa, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022. Check out the photographs of the game and celebration.
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
Susquenita wrestling working to continue and build upon last season’s successes
After sending multiple wrestlers to districts for the first time since the 1980′s in 2021, Susquenita was able to keep the success going, this time going to states in 2022. The year started with two losses at the Perry County Tournament after finishing No. 10 at the Mule Classic.
Alfonso Burnett scores 19 but Susquehanna Township falls to Muhlenberg
Xzayvion Robertson scored 28 points Saturday for Muhlenberg in a 95-55 win over Susquehanna Township. Alex Collado added 16 for Muhlenberg (4-1) and Josh Alcantara had 12. Luis Valentin, J’Daniel Mosquera and Colin McGovern each had seven points, and Kyle Archie had six. Alfonso Burnett led Susquehanna Township (0-3)...
Jackson Boone, Nolan Gilbert, Dylan Levis lead Cumberland Valley to tourney win over Hershey
While it may have taken some a year or so to accomplish, Cumberland Valley’s boys’ basketball program can now safely say it went from worst to first – when the chatter turns toward the outcome of the 17th annual Hershey Tip-Off Tournament – and there’s empirical evidence to prove everything happened.
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Jayla Koser scores 11 but its not enough Middletown against York Suburban
Jayla Koser had 11 points and eight rebounds Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Middletown in a 46-31 loss to York Suburban. Addison Huber and Syncere Matthews each added seven points for the Blue Raiders.
Belle Vernon wins first state championship in program history
The Belle Vernon Leopards made school history Saturday as they claimed the first state title in program history. The Leopards faced off against Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA 3A championship at Cumberland Valley High School. Belle Vernon won a tight victory, with the final score sitting at 9-8. The Leopards forced...
Shay Dyer, Madelyn Weibley lead West Perry past Susquenita
Shay Dyer and Madelyn Weibley helped lead the way for West Perry in a 34-22 win Saturday over Susquenita. Dyer and Weibley each had seven points. Allison Yoder and Alexsa Frederick each added six points. Grace Flickinger and Ayahna Fleisher each had six points for Susquenita.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Gracen Nutt, Alaina Sweet lead Mechanicsburg past Cedar Crest
Gracen Nutt and Alaina Sweet combined to help lead Mechanicsburg to a 32-23 win over Cedar Crest Saturday. Nutt and Sweet each had eight points. Jayden Eager added seven points for the Wildcats.
West Perry girls basketball shoots for a winning season
After the up and down season last year, West Perry basketball is ready to come back and get to work. The Mustangs ended last year 9-9 overall and 4-7 in the Mid-Penn Conference, with no postseason appearance. They are hoping to improve and make it to the big stage. Starting...
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
Kennedy Cooper, Alexis Ferguson lead Central Dauphin past Central Columbia
Kennedy Cooper led the way Saturday as Central Dauphin took down Central Columbia, 35-27. Cooper had 13 points for the Rams. Alexis Ferguson added nine. Emmie Rowe led Central Columbia with nine.
Lower Dauphin rebounds from sting of a Northern loss with 6th-place finish at Penn Manor Tournament
Lower Dauphin is still trying to find its footing as a Keystone Division contender, but coach David Wuestner’s group is as well-positioned as it has been in a long time to win its share of duals. The next step will be for a growing team with few seniors to learn how to get over the top in tight duals and turn them into wins, but Lower Dauphin’s rebound effort at this weekend’s Penn Manor Tournament could be a good start.
