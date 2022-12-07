ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
Lower Dauphin rebounds from sting of a Northern loss with 6th-place finish at Penn Manor Tournament

Lower Dauphin is still trying to find its footing as a Keystone Division contender, but coach David Wuestner’s group is as well-positioned as it has been in a long time to win its share of duals. The next step will be for a growing team with few seniors to learn how to get over the top in tight duals and turn them into wins, but Lower Dauphin’s rebound effort at this weekend’s Penn Manor Tournament could be a good start.
