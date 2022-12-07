ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

White House tackles rise in antisemitism at forum led by second gentleman Doug Emhoff

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Second gentleman Doug Emhoff denounced an “epidemic of hate” Wednesday in a White House forum on antisemitism, which the Anti-Defamation League says has reached crisis levels . The ADL and other Jewish groups hope the roundtable discussion will be a catalyst for a national strategy to combat the problem.

“We’re just hearing and seeing antisemitic tropes and activity coming from all angles,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, who has tracked the problem for more than 20 years. "People feel, in the Jewish community, that something is different here. And we see it on the ground and online."

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, said that what's happening can't be normalized. He promised he will not remain silent.

"I am proud to be Jewish. I'm proud to live openly as a Jew," he said during the portion of the event that was open to the media. "And I'm not afraid. We cannot live in fear. We refuse to be afraid."

The latest

  • New record: Antisemitic incidents in the United States rose 34% last year , reaching the highest number since the ADL began cataloging harassment, vandalism and violence against Jews in 1979.
  • Origins unknown: The vast majority of the 2,700 incidents identified in 2021 were not connected to an extremist movement or group, adding to the concern about where the hatred is coming from and how to stop it.
  • High-profile incidents: Among recent high-profile incidents, the rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – praised Hitler in an interview . Former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film that falsely asserts the Holocaust didn’t happen.
  • Social media: The ADL has noted an increase in antisemitic content on Twitter and a decrease in the moderation of antisemitic posts since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October. In early November, a suspect in New Jersey was arrested after a manifesto was shared online that threatened attacks on synagogues.
  • Pervasive and persistent: In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray called antisemitism “a pervasive and persistent fact” and said the threat of violent extremism is real and urgent. More than 60% of the hate crimes in the U.S. involving religion were motivated by antisemitism, according to the FBI.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3KgM_0jaB40MH00
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at a White House roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders about the rise in antisemitism. Patrick Semansky, AP

What happened Wednesday

The White House brought together leaders of Jewish groups fighting antisemitism to discuss the rise and how to stop it. The groups represented Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations as well as students and seniors, according to the White House. Participating administration officials included senior presidential adviser Susan Rice and Holocaust expert Deborah Lipstadt, who is the first ambassador-level special envoy to track and fight antisemitism around the world.

"We’re dealing with it at the highest levels of our government," Lipstadt said.

President Joe Biden did not attend but tweeted last week that political leaders “should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.”

“Silence is complicity,” he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RyUn_0jaB40MH00
"I am proud to be Jewish. I'm proud to live openly as a Jew," said Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, during a roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders at the White House. Patrick Semansky, AP

Scholar Peter Hayes, an expert on Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, said it may have been more productive for the White House to bring together leaders of other religious denominations and “representatives of the political party that seems to be most closely associated with these ideas right now” to ask them what they think needs to be done.

“Because the audience for antisemitism is what you need to address," he said. "We have to address the people who might be potentially receptive to this ideology."

Doug Emhoff’s role

The issue is personal for Emhoff, who said he feels the weight of the responsibility of his position.

Emhoff has leaned into his representation of his faith – publicly celebrating Jewish holidays and affixing a mezuzah to the doorway of the vice presidential residence – because of how important it has been to the Jewish community to see themselves represented at a high level of government.

Still, Emhoff emphasized Wednesday that Judaism "isn't defined by how much you go to temple or how often we celebrate traditions."

"It's who we are as a people. It's our identity. It's my identity. And I'm in pain, right now," he said. "We're all in pain right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WtYV_0jaB40MH00
White House celebrates Hanukkah with menorah-lighting ceremony and Doug Emhoff lit it as the first Jewish spouse in history of a president or vice president. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rosh Hashanah is about a simple question: What kind of world do we want to live in?

What Jewish groups hope to accomplish

The American Jewish Committee, which has long advocated for such a meeting at the White House, wants Biden to appoint a task force charged with creating a national action plan to combat antisemitism.

“We’re at a moment that calls for dramatic action,” said former Rep. Ted Deutch, who heads the committee.

The ADL, which likewise describes the moment as a “breaking point,” has urged Congress to increase funding for the fight and wants the administration to develop a “unified national strategy.”

“The fact that the White House is holding a special meeting to discuss antisemitism shows that there is concern at the highest levels,” Segal said. “Hopefully, some concrete outcomes will come out of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4503q0_0jaB40MH00
The National Menorah, near the White House. Charles Votaw

Not just a Jewish issue

Experts emphasize that rising antisemitism is not solely an issue for the Jewish community. It’s rare that one form of hate crime or extremism rises in isolation.

Allowing such behavior to percolate creates an environment in which other extremists feel comfortable acting, Deutch said.

“It affects everyone,” he said, pointing to recent mass shootings that were not targeted at Jews but had ties to antisemitism. “The shooter in Buffalo was an antisemite. And the shooter in El Paso was an antisemite.”

And because antisemites believe Jews control the government and the media, Lipstadt said, they also believe democracy is an illusion.

What they are saying

  • “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden tweeted last week . “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.”
  • “The ability to spread these messages from so-called legitimate influencers has a way of mainstreaming this form of hatred in a way that we just haven’t seen before,” said the ADL's Segal.
  • "We are experiencing an outbreak of attitudes and ideologies that we thought belonged to the past, and that we thought were completely out of the American tradition," said Hayes, the historian.

  • "For too long, Jew hatred has been belittled or discounted because Jews have erroneously been considered white and privileged," Lipstadt said.

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

FBI Director Wray: Antisemitism remains 'pervasive,' vows to protect Jewish communities

Fallout: Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

Elon Musk suspends Ye's Twitter: 'He again violated our rule against incitement to violence'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House tackles rise in antisemitism at forum led by second gentleman Doug Emhoff

Comments / 3

Related
The Jewish Press

Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred

We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
TheDailyBeast

Nick Fuentes Contradicts Kanye Campaign Boss Over Trump Dinner

White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.
AOL Corp

After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares, 'Silence is complicity'

President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of the rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his denial of the Holocaust, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known...
The Hill

White House disputes Biden DNC move rewards South Carolina

The White House is pushing back on the notion that a change championed by President Biden to elevate South Carolina in the 2024 election calendar is rewarding a state that propelled his campaign in 2020, arguing the move is a way to promote diverse voices in early Democratic primaries. But it’s also being seen as…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Kamala Harris Staffer Leaving Position

A top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving his job, according to reports on Friday. Jamal Simmons, who serves as communications director for Harris, is expected to leave the position next month after being in the role for about a year, according to Politico.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy