Trump calls for suspending the Constitution. The silence from Republicans is deafening.

By EJ Montini
 4 days ago

Someone needs to check behind the desk in former President Donald Trump ’s office at Mar-a-Lago. I believe Dear Leader may have replaced his ergonomically designed executive office chair with … a throne.

In a post on his social network, Truth Social, Trump either ignorantly or purposefully misinterpreted a report about Twitter’s moderation decisions during the 2020 campaign and wrote: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution .”

Under normal circumstances – which, let’s be honest, haven’t existed for a long time – a former president suggesting that we dismantle and discard the U.S. Constitution would be met with loud and immediate condemnation from everyone on the political spectrum.

Republicans react to Trump's 'termination' comments

I mean, Trump is getting into old school banana republic fascist dictatorship territory here. Juan Perón territory. Anastasio Somoza territory.

And in the days since the post there has been condemnation of Trump’s statement. But with few exceptions, only by Democrats .

One of those exceptions is Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a prominent member of the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. She tweeted: “Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution .”

It's time: Republicans, our midterm losses are the final straw. Dump Trump now.

Cut the loser loose: Republicans need to give Trump the Hoover treatment

The only other Republican on the committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger added, “With the former President calling to throw aside the constitution, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative .” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also rebuked Trump's comment .

I would not describe the Republicans representing Arizona in Congress or those at the top of the Arizona Republican Party as conservatives.

Arizona Republicans Lake, Ward choose silence over country

I’d call them cultists. Which is why you’ve heard no words of condemnation from people like Republican Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, or state GOP chair Kelli Ward.

And certainly nothing from losing governor candidate Kari Lake, who has been busy spending time in Mar-a-Lago playing Vanna White to Trump’s Pat Sajak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLyr5_0jaB3zUw00
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former President Donald Trump rally in Mesa on Oct. 9, 2022. Alex Gould/The Arina Republic

Trump has tried, unsuccessfully, to backtrack on his comments, but without really backtracking. Which is his way. There are only a couple of reasons for Republicans to remain silent on the topic of Trump calling for the destruction of the Constitution.

Either they agree with him and feel comfortable with the idea of installing him as a monarch, or they are afraid to say publicly that they disagree with him, meaning he already has dictatorial power over them.

What this means for Arizona, sadly, is that their loyalty is not to the Constitution or to their constituents, but to Trump.

EJ Montini is a columnist at the Arizona Republic/azcentral.com, where this column originally ran . Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump calls for suspending the Constitution. The silence from Republicans is deafening.

Comments / 38

Just.a.Texas.girl
3d ago

Yeah yeah. Think how shocking and disgusting this is. I think they’re letting him destroy himself. Texas Republican here.

Reply(1)
9
Pamela Woods
3d ago

He’s a traitor and makes a mockery of our democracy! The law is only applicable when it suits him favorably. I can’t understand how he’s even allowed to still run for President again! I wish Michelle Obama would run for President…She would be phenomenal. It’s clear President Biden just can’t make it another term and with Nancy Pelosi stepping down I’m concerned she’s going to make a run for President. While I would appreciate having our first female President, the truth is I want a qualified, educated, democratic and very experienced candidate, whether male or female, that puts the needs of the American people first over his/her own personal agenda. Point blank, he plays both sides. Anyone that could incite such treasonous riots overtaking our most sacred institution, hiding and going silent until coming out truly applauding the efforts of his followers only to back step and say he had nothing to do with it especially when prosecution began & doesn’t stand behind his “cult.” SMH

Reply
5
