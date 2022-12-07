My son is autistic. Remote work will give him a better future.

The author and his son. Courtesy of Yuri Bett

My 6-year-old son was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler.

Working remotely has allowed me to be around him and give him the attention and care he needs.

He struggles to interact with people, and remote work would give him the chance to thrive.

My son is 6 years old. He's a bright and curious boy, and I enjoy nothing more than spending time with him, reading books, singing songs, and playing games.

When he was a toddler, my wife and I were worried about his development, so we took him to a specialist who confirmed that he was on the autism spectrum . This came as a major shock to us, but the more I learned about autism, the more I realized that I, too, was on the spectrum . And both of these realizations made me stop and ask a very pressing question: What kind of a future awaited my son?

In a recent survey of adults with autism by Britain's Office for National Statistics, only 22% of respondents said they were gainfully employed in any capacity. This may help explain why feelings of anxiety and depression were much higher among adults with autism than among the general population.

That's the bad news. But in my experience, remote work can change all that.

Remote work has allowed me to see what my son needs

Because I work for a company that allows me to work remotely, my wife and I have the time, space, and flexibility we require to give our son the attention and care he needs and deserves. More importantly, working remotely gives us a glimpse into a future that will celebrate my son and enable him to shine, rather than punish him for his disability.

If you spent just one day with my son, you would see, right away, that he struggled with society and found the concept of interacting with other people very difficult. Speaking and communicating clearly do not come easily to him, to say nothing of reading the subtle social cues that make up so many interpersonal interactions.

Put a person like him in an office environment, where success depends as much on your performance around the watercooler as it does on your ability to do your job, and my son isn't likely to last very long or be very happy in a place like that.

But if you spent any time with him, you'd also see that the kid's a genius — and I don't think this is just a proud father boasting. He learned to read much earlier than most and is fluent in both English and Portuguese. Show him numbers, sequences, and logical patterns, and he shines. He builds elaborate structures with his toys, and as a software developer, I understand what he's doing: He's building the same sort of code with his toys that I do with my algorithms.

He would thrive with remote work

I look at my son and know that one day he could be a superstar at an IT company. But he'll never get a job if he has to come in and interview in the traditional way: One-on-one conversations with strangers terrify him, and he may not be able to read some of the social cues that people who aren't on the spectrum take for granted. So I wish that employers serious about advancing people with autism would reconsider the way they screen candidates. Thankfully, several tech innovators are working to correct this, including by using AI to help find talented people based solely on the skills they would need to do their jobs.

I also think about what life might be like for my son once he's hired and hope that his employer makes an effort to create a work environment that is conducive to helping him shine and gives him the resources to cope with the unavoidable aspects of work he'll find more difficult.

Companies benefit from a truly great and truly diverse and truly committed workforce, individuals benefit from having a well-paying job they love, and the marketplace benefits from innovations courtesy of brilliant minds that see the world a little bit differently.

All we have to do is realize that people like my son are a major asset, not a liability.

Yuri Bett is a senior research-and-development engineer with BairesDev.