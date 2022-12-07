ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Man sentenced for pointing firearm at teen during road rage incident

By Kara Kenney
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4qOM_0jaB3eCv00

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man is now convicted for pointing a gun at a teen during a May 2022 road rage incident.

Charles Kuhn pleaded guilty to on November 29 to pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and received a 365-day suspended sentence.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed criminal recklessness and battery charges against Kuhn.

Kuhn will have to perform 40 hours of community service and attend anger management counseling.

Wednesday night on the News at 6:00 pm, WRTV Investigates what’s behind an increase in road rage incidents and why they’re becoming more deadly.

PREVIOUS | Gun pulled on teen during road rage incident

Caden Logue, who was 17 at the time, said Kuhn threatened him after he threw a water bottle out the window while driving.

"Yeah, I understand I shouldn't have littered, but you don't need to bring a gun," Logue said in May.

Logue recorded the incident where you see a man walk up to the car he is in, open the door, show a gun, and yell while calling the teen names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLg44_0jaB3eCv00

"I was frozen because I didn't have anything else to protect me with. I couldn't really do anything but sit there and record," Logue said.

His mother, Amanda Logue, said seeing the video made her furious. "I'm not going to lie I wanted to go hurt him. That's my child, I wanted to go protect him," she said.

They filed a police report with IMPD.

Pointing a gun at someone can lead to many different charges. ISP says you can be charged with intimidation, and felony charges could stem from pointing a gun at someone.

The teen said he was nervous and a bit scared and added he wishes he had never thrown the water bottle out the window. "This is no excuse, but I am also a 17-year-old kid. At the end of the day I shouldn't have thrown it out and that's on me I will take that responsibility," Caden Logue said.

"They do not wake up with the intention of disturbing your day, so calm down, relax, everybody's got to get somewhere," Amanda Logue said.

Wednesday night on the News at 6:00 pm, WRTV Investigates what’s behind an increase in road rage incidents and why they’re becoming more deadly.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 12

Faithis
3d ago

That sounds like Johnson County. It’s despicable. He should of, at the very least, had his ability to own a forearm removed for life. Shameful.

Reply(3)
8
patnancy2
3d ago

Should teach her son not to throw trash out the window. This probably would of not happen if he had not thrown the bottle out the window.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Body Cam Video/Audio Show Oct. 2 Shooting of Hostage Taker

INDIANAPOLIS–Tommy Talley, 40, was shot and killed by police Oct. 2, inside a house on Holt Rd., on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Though the investigations into whether the shooting was justified are not over, Indianapolis Metro Police have shared graphic body cam video and audio from the day they say Talley held his girlfriend hostage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy