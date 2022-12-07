ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Students at Ernie Pyle get a head start on future career

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdlW6_0jaB3dKC00

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a career field in high demand right now, and local kids are getting a jump start in the industry as early as kindergarten.

At Ernie Pyle School 90, fifth and sixth graders are learning how to code.

Through their robots, they’re learning problem-solving and also how to use a coding system that could set them up for a future career. This is the first year STEM teacher Jenina Sorenson has taught using robots.

“They are learning how to code with Blockly, so they link the blocks together to tell the robots what to do,” Sorenson said.

She said these robots give her students the opportunity to learn in a whole new way.

“When they're in class they have to have like the exact right answer like five plus five is always going to be 10; but with the coding, they can code it in their own way and make it their own creation,” Sorenson said.

While it’s fun to play with robots, Sorenson said students are learning about future careers in coding.

“Looking at coding on the healthcare side of things as well and learning about that piece of it along with just like what other job careers are available to them based on knowing how to code,” Sorenson said.

Right now, a few Indianapolis Public Schools locations have this technology but with the rebuilding stronger plan every school will have it.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy