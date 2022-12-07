Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Thursday, December 8, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Cheron McCan & Abby Hildenbrand, Health Resource Advocate, Jackson County Health Department. Sara Benedetto, COO & Interim CEO, Center for Family Health. Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson, with Sheriff Gary Schuette and JPD Director Elmer Hitt. 9 AM and 11 AM.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 9, 2022
Blissfield 47, Columbia Central 27: Zoie Bamm scored 10 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Hanover-Horton 38, Manchester 31: Natalee Krage scored 13 points and Morgan Kuhl added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Comets. Grass Lake 58, Napoleon 24. Pennfield 44, Lumen Christi 40. Michigan...
jtv.tv
Events of Friday, December 9, 2022
The Nutcracker. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 7:00 PM, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 2:00 PM. POTTER CENTER, 2111 Emmons Rd, Jackson. Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its 25th annual performance of The Nutcracker, a Christmas Eve tale about a young girl named Marie and her magical journey to the enchanted Kingdom of Sweets. Choreographed by Artistic Director Wendi DuBois, the Ballet Chelsea company artists and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra musicians will come together for the fourth year to present this annual full-length, narrated ballet. Tickets available here.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
5th Quarter Scoreboard: Boys and girls teams in full swing with an intense rematch
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Full-fledged high schools hoops are back tonight. Last week the girls kicked off the 5th Quarter basketball season, but this week, we’re loaded with a full schedule of both boys and girls games. Our Big Game is being played in Portland and not only is it a battle between two CMAC […]
5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery
Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose. Developer VMG construction has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Morning Sun
Next court date for former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
The next court date is scheduled for a former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle. Arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, Kyle Garrett Rasmussen 41, of Metamora, is due back on Dec. 21 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Nanci Grant. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court, and the case was bound over.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
UPMATTERS
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal
Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering into a plea deal.
Are there any gyms with pool to swim in Lansing?
I'm looking for a gym with pool around the city, so that I can practice my swinmming skills. Any recommendations?
It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation
It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
