Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families
On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville. The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.
Statesville Record & Landmark
United Way of Iredell presents $158K in Endowment for the Future Grants
The United Way of Iredell County announced the recipients of the 2022 Endowment for the Future Grants. They had 21 grant requests to the Endowment from organizations engaged in strong community work. This year $158,366 was available for recipients. Dawne Clark, endowment committee chair, said “The volunteers on our Endowment...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville mortuary to host annual Holiday Remembrance Service
Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Service on Monday at 6:30 p.m. All families served by Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home from December 2021 through Dec. 3, 2022 will receive a custom memorial ornament and all other families will receive a keepsake ornament. Families not served by Rutledge and Bigham are welcome to attend the service.
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements:
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sunshine’s Café to close after 38 years in Statesville
After nearly 40 years of serving up breakfast and lunch with a smile, Sunshine’s Café has become something of a local institution. During that time, the family-owned restaurant located on Crawford Road has earned the love and loyalty of both regular customers and new visitors for everything from their sweet tea to their homemade meatloaf.
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Project Running Ahead Of Schedule
On Oct. 10, the Greensboro City Council held a special meeting to approve funding to buy pallet shelters to provide housing for homeless people this winter. At that meeting the City Council approved $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet shelters and it was estimated that what was named the “Doorway Project” would be up and running in January.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000
Opportunity to purchase a low maintenance ranch home in this sought-after Mooresville community. Expansive open-concept floor plan that is light, bright, & airy. The kitchen features large center island, quartz countertops, subway tile, Frigidaire SS appliances, double ovens, & 5-burner gas cook top. Primary suite offers large walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, large shower w/built-in seat, & water closet. Bedrooms on opposite sides of the home for privacy. Center study/flex room w/double glass doors could have many alternative uses. Relax on the screened porch equipped w/ceiling fan. Enjoy outdoor cookouts on the paver stone patio. $2K in custom window shades installed throughout. Refrigerator, washer/dryer to convey. Furnishings are negotiable. Ring doorbell. Situated in downtown Mooresville close to shopping & restaurants. Single entrance & exit street with 21 homes provides a private quaint setting. Clubhouse, outdoor pool, walking trails completion in 2023. Showings begin 12/8.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Mooresville vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's varsity doubleheader between Statesville and visiting Mooresville. The Blue Devils won the boys game 76-47. The final score of the girls game was not available at the time of this post. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3. 7-Eleven, #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A. 7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A. Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A. Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lonely Children's Fund donations helped move siblings to safe forever family
The Foster Care Unit, at the Iredell County Department of Social Services, is so thankful for the citizens of Iredell County and their donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund. It is with your donations that we are able to meet any unmet needs that our children in foster care might have when they come into care, and throughout the life of the case.
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Madrigal Feaste to be presented at the Hiddenite Center Dec. 12
Music, merriment, and a delicious meal of “Olde English” delicacies will set the stage when the the Alexander Central High School Chorus presents the return of the Madrigal Feaste on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom (70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite).
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
rhinotimes.com
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
North Carolina program offers tuition-free training to increase access and opportunities in the tech industry
Per Scholas North Carolina launched in 2020 to train mostly people of color for a career in the tech industry. The nonprofit offers free courses that include cybersecurity, and software engineering online and an information technology support class in person at its Charlotte campus. Per Scholas North Carolina is one...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday
CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bethlehem celebrates Christmas season in a big way
BETHLEHEM — There are at least 18 places named Bethlehem in the United States, including the one in Alexander County. Seasonal activities are held in December to recognize and celebrate this special name. The season began with the lighting of the Bethlehem Star for the 46th year on Dec. 3 with more than 750 visitors enjoying music from choirs and a jazz band, a live nativity, craft fair, bonfires and hot chocolate.
Comments / 0