ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

How to watch the 100th National Christmas Ceremony Tree Lighting: Time, TV, live stream

A tree that was lit for the first time in 1923 started an annual ceremony that is now celebrating its 100th year. For the second year in a row, LL Cool J will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting which will air on Sunday, December 11 (12/11/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. and can be available to stream on FuboTV, Paramount+, and other live streaming services listed below.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Be on Paramount Network? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Info

Need something to stream while you’re waiting for the next new episode of Yellowstone? Kevin Costner’s four-episode docuseries celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is now streaming on FOX Nation, and the first four episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King are available on Paramount+.
Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
The Independent

ITVX: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

Following the launch of ITV’s newest streaming service, here is everything you need to know about ITVX.– What is it?The service replaces the ITV Hub brand as the online home of all ITV content as the broadcaster aims to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.ITV said the platform offers a “new and improved product experience” for viewers, with all ITVX channels available to livestream through ITVX as well as additional themed channels and a dedicated news section on ITVX.Bigger. Better. Fresher than ever.Stream exclusive new shows for free from 8 Dec: 🗡Plebs: Soldiers...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Violent Night Free Online

Cast: David Harbour Beverly D'Angelo John Leguizamo Cam Gigandet Edi Patterson. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
Variety

ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’

U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated catch-up service ITV Hub into a sleek and shiny streamer, similar in layout to a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and targeting the 35-55 year-old demographic who watch ITV shows but don’t yet have a deep relationship with the brand on-demand. But the makeover isn’t just limited to a new interface: With a fresh...
IGN

Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US

Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy