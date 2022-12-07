Following the launch of ITV’s newest streaming service, here is everything you need to know about ITVX.– What is it?The service replaces the ITV Hub brand as the online home of all ITV content as the broadcaster aims to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.ITV said the platform offers a “new and improved product experience” for viewers, with all ITVX channels available to livestream through ITVX as well as additional themed channels and a dedicated news section on ITVX.Bigger. Better. Fresher than ever.Stream exclusive new shows for free from 8 Dec: 🗡Plebs: Soldiers...

3 DAYS AGO