worcestermag.com
Brian O'Donovan's 'Christmas Celtic Sojourn' celebrates 'The joy of music together'
Brian O'Donovan has been bringing his "A Celtic Sojourn" shows as host and producer to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester since the theater opened in 2008. The Irish-born anchor of Boston radio station GBH's popular "A Celtic Sojourn" has gathered some of the best...
worcestermag.com
The Hanover Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' has many diverse parts
It's the 15th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" by the The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with performances Dec. 17 to 23. Over the years the show has evolved, with new and diverse voices added along with the mainstays who have helped what is billed as New England's largest production of "A Christmas Carol" keep running creatively and smoothly.
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Holiday Pops, Nutcracker, Salisbury Mansion ...
The Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra knows how to put a lot into its annual Holiday Pops concerts. And like its previous packed and popular shows, the 42nd Holiday Pops Concert is sure to please what is likely once again to be a sold-out house at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in Mechanics Hall. This year's concert will feature the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra led by principal conductor Myron Romanul; vocal soloists Jane Shivick, soprano, and Christon Carney, tenor; and a combined chorus comprised of the Salisbury Singers (under the direction of Bradford Dumont), the Worcester Children's Chorus (under the direction of Pamela Mindell) and students from area colleges. Also featured will be step dancers from the Murphy Academy of Irish Dance; a jazz ensemble drawn from the orchestra; audience sing-alongs; and a visit from Santa. Paul Levenson, executive director of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, said, "This concert has built an amazing following which has produced capacity audiences ever since this annual presentation began 43 years ago in 1979 ... We're grateful that we have bounced back really well from the pandemic, and look forward to greeting longtime and new concertgoers to this annual holiday extravaganza."
worcestermag.com
Singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk comes home to Mass. for Off The Rails show
When Ali McGuirk takes the stage at Off The Rails in downtown Worcester on Dec. 9, it will be something of a homecoming for the singer-songwriter. “I have some cousins in Worcester, my family is based in Massachusetts and I feel like it's always going to be my homecoming state,” McGuirk said.
worcestermag.com
Worcester Art Museum to present new exhibition 'Frontiers of Impressionism'
The Worcester Art Museum will present "Frontiers of Impressionism," a new major exhibition that paints a global picture of Impressionism through the lens of the museum's collection, from April 1 through June 25 before the exhibition tours nationally and internationally. "Frontiers of Impressionism" will explore "the evolution and expansion of...
worcestermag.com
Accio Harry Potter fans: New England Wizardfest welcomes all in Marlborough
It's a time for magic and merriment. And, mischief managed. Maybe. New England Wizardfest, on hiatus the past few years due to the pandemic, is soaring back on its broomstick, with festivities set for Dec. 10-11 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough. The event celebrates all things...
