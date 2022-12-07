Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom’s Next Act
The midterm elections had some clear winners, starting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose in-your-face politics and wide victory margin continued to impress Republican donors. With less attention from the media herd, California Governor Gavin Newsom coasted to an electoral win equally as decisive as DeSantis (around 59 percent for both)—and gave his brand of Democratic politics a major jolt of validation.
How Arizona’s Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Beat Crazytown
Exactly one week before Election Day, Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, held a boisterous rally with Steve Bannon, the indicted former Donald Trump aide whom Lake dubbed a “modern-day George Washington.” Local and national media outlets covered the event. On the same day, the Democratic...
The New York Times Catches Up (Finally) to the Vote by Mail Story
On Tuesday morning, The New York Times ran a story detailing how Republican bad-mouthing of voting by mail may have cost the party several key close races. In Arizona, for instance, the election-denying gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake trashed early voting, including voting from home and depositing ballots at dropboxes, and encouraged her supporters to vote on Election Day. When lines grew at polling places because of technical glitches, some conservative voters refused to place their ballots in dropboxes. Democratic voters, by contrast, were urged by their party to vote early by mail, which they did in droves. That allowed Democratic campaigns to focus their get-out-the-vote efforts on a much smaller universe of potential voters. The Times reports that a similar dynamic played out in other states and may have made a difference in the crucial, razor-thin Senate race in Nevada and the GOP’s narrow loss of the Michigan state legislature.
Unlike AmeriCorps, the California Service Plan Benefits Residents and the Undocumented
Wendi Lizola was struggling. The Sacramento State University student had difficulty paying her rent during her freshman year. Lizola grew up in Modesto, the city of a quarter million in the heart of California’s agriculturally rich central valley, an hour’s drive from Sacramento, but the pre-nursing student was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and is undocumented.
