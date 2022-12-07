Read full article on original website
Proposed Worcester charter school panned, praised at public hearing
WORCESTER — The room was split down the middle — both figuratively and almost literally — at Quinsigamond Community College, where both proponents and opponents of the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Public Charter School gathered for a public hearing Friday evening. Each side took turns speaking to four members of the state’s Board...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
hcspire.com
Holiday Season Kicks Off with Worcester Festival of Lights
With finals season in full gear and a withering amount of dining dollars to spend on Winter treats, you may feel as though your holiday aura hasn’t quite returned to form. Holy Cross had its own Christmas Tree lighting and is hosting its own round of carol performances, but for those of you who couldn’t make it to any of the on-campus activities, the city around you is a holiday hub waiting to be explored. Last week, the Worcester Festival of Lights introduced the season of snow, cold weather, and gifts with their own lighting ceremony in the Worcester commons.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future
WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
millburysutton.com
New director hired for public health district that includes Millbury
WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Millbury. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
Assistance programs for expensive utility bills
Many people are bracing themselves for higher utility bills this year but it's not too late to get some financial assistance.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
Table Hoppin': After Hangover Pub and Broth closing, Michael Arrastia keeps busy
Last August, executive chef/owner Michael Arrastia closed his two businesses, The Hangover Pub and Broth after almost seven years in the city’s Canal District. The beloved “bacon gastro pub” Hangover was a brunch favorite for foodies, while Broth, promoted as “Worcester’s first ramen restaurant,” became a go-to spot for noodle lovers.
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
Ceremony will honor fallen Worcester Firefighter Jon Davies
WORCESTER - A short ceremony will be held at the Franklin Street Fire Station Thursday evening to remember Firefighter Jon Davies Sr. It has been 11 years since Davies died while battling a fire at a house at 49 Arlington St. He got caught in a collapse. ...
baystatebanner.com
An impediment to Roxbury home values
Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
