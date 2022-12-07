ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.

(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester

WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
WORCESTER, MA
hcspire.com

Holiday Season Kicks Off with Worcester Festival of Lights

With finals season in full gear and a withering amount of dining dollars to spend on Winter treats, you may feel as though your holiday aura hasn’t quite returned to form. Holy Cross had its own Christmas Tree lighting and is hosting its own round of carol performances, but for those of you who couldn’t make it to any of the on-campus activities, the city around you is a holiday hub waiting to be explored. Last week, the Worcester Festival of Lights introduced the season of snow, cold weather, and gifts with their own lighting ceremony in the Worcester commons.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future

WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
WORCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

New director hired for public health district that includes Millbury

WORCESTER — A health official from Springfield has been chosen to lead the Worcester Division of Public Health and a public health-focused coalition that includes Millbury. Soloe Dennis started as director of the Division of Public Health on Monday, Dec. 5. He succeeds Zachary Dyer, who served as acting director following Karyn Clark’s departure in July to become Millbury’s first deputy town manager.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

An impediment to Roxbury home values

Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
BOSTON, MA

