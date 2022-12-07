ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bits & Bites: New whiskey distillery opens in Westminster, Texas brisket smokes Baltimore, and tacos with tequila in Anne Arundel

By Amanda Yeager, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5w5O_0jaB2FIf00
Torrance "Hub" Hubbard, right, and Allan McDowell will launch The Brisket Hub at Whitehall Market on Dec. 9. The smoked meats stall has plans for a three-month pop-up at the market. Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun/TNS

For many bar and restaurant owners, the hospitality business is a deeply personal venture. Baltimore is filled with dining spots with rich back stories. In this week’s column, I share two new businesses that were born out of passion, one for whiskey, and the other for smoked meats.

I also have updates to share about the old Red Emma’s space in Mt. Vernon and a new restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

Molecular mixology in Westminster

Jennifer Yang moved to Westminster for love and stayed for whiskey.

Yang, a Washington-area resident for nearly 20 years, relocated to Westminster to live with her now-husband, Drew Cockley . Last month, the couple opened the doors to Covalent Spirits , the town’s first new distillery in decades.

Though she’s an IT consultant by day, spirits have been a passion for Yang for the past decade and a half. She ran a whiskey tasting club and a tasting event side business before learning to distill her own liquor a few years ago. The MIT graduate and self-described geek at heart says she’s always been interested in figuring out how different flavors are created in the distilling process.

“As I explored new aspects of it, I got deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of researching,” she said. “I thought it would be cool to make my own.”

In the Covalent Spirits tasting room, Yang takes a scientific approach to cocktails, too. Drinks are mixed in beakers and graduated cylinders double as barware. One of the distillery’s signature drinks, the Power of Hydrogen, or “pH,” features butterfly pea flower tea, which changes color from blue to magenta when acid from lemon juice is added. Science even factored into the distillery’s name. “In chemistry, a covalent bond is one formed through sharing,” Yang explained, “and we believe that the best connections are created through something shared.”

The distillery and tasting room are located in Westminster’s City Garage building, a recently renovated former auto garage. Yang said it’s the first distillery to open in the town since the Sherwood Distillery Co. shut down in the 1950s.

Next year, Yang and Cockley plan to launch educational workshops at Covalent Spirits for people who want to learn about the basics of whiskey, gin and other spirits, as well as experiment with flavors and techniques.

And this month, the distillery is hosting a holiday cookie cocktail series, with a new drink each week that’s inspired by a festive treat. Last weekend’s offering was a gingerbread martini; next up is a white chocolate peppermint martini.

Brisket — not barbecue — at Whitehall Market

Emergency management consulting brought Torrance Hubbard to the Baltimore area. But when his work contract abruptly ended, he decided to take a passion for smoked meats and turned it into a day job.

Hubbard, who goes by “Hub,” is a Houston native who knows his way around a smoker. Starting this Friday, he’ll be serving up smoked brisket, chicken and turkey as part of a new pop-up at Hampden’s Whitehall Market .

Hub, his wife Gail Hubbard , and their friend Allan McDowell launched their smoked meats concept, called The Brisket Hub , last summer. They spent a successful three weeks in a pop-up at R. House earlier this year.

Just don’t call it barbecue. Hub cooks his brisket in the smoker for 10 hours, longer than the cook time for barbecued meats. Another tip: consider skipping the sauce. Though The Brisket Hub will have barbecue sauce available, true Texas brisket is seasoned with salt and pepper and nothing else, according to Hub. That’s one way he can tell a Texan from a Marylander: “If they’re from Texas, they don’t put sauce on it,” he said.

Hubbard and McDowell, a longtime chef for Camp Chipinaw in upstate New York, are also cooking up vegetarian baked beans and sweet country slaw as side dishes. Catch them at Whitehall Market for the next three months.

After that, Hub said he has big plans for The Brisket Hub and beyond, including searching for a property to start a community farm for youth.

“We want to be philanthropic and give back to the community,” he said.

Tacos and tequila in Hanover

Margaritas and Mexican cuisine are the focus at a new restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

Añejo Rose Cantina & Tequila Bar opened Tuesday inside The Hotel At Arundel Preserve , near the Arundel Mills mall and Maryland Live Casino . The concept from the New York-based George Martin Restaurant Group serves food with “deep roots in regional Mexican cooking,” according to a news release, which highlights menu items like ceviche, skillet taco and house specialties like organic tortilla-crusted salmon, Chimichurri skirt steak and crab-and-shrimp enchiladas.

The restaurant, which replaces Vivo Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar inside the hotel, also offers a lengthy list of blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas, as well as mezcals, Mexican beers, wine and mixed drinks like margaritas.

Not so anonymous anymore

I noted last week that Red Emma’s has completed the move to its new “forever home” in Waverly. Now I have some news about what will be replacing the bookstore/cafe in Mount Vernon.

A new restaurant called The Anonymous has plans to open in the space at 1225 Cathedral St. Raissa Batchankwe told the city’s liquor board last week that the concept will be an Afro-fusion fine dining restaurant serving “Western dishes with a little bit of African spice.”

“We are trying to bring the space back to life,” Batchankwe told liquor board commissioners, noting the building’s past life as a jazz club owned by Baltimore’s own “First Lady of Jazz,” Ethel Ennis . Over the years, the space has also been home to Spike & Charlie’s , a joint venture by culinary brothers Spike and Charlie Gjerde , as well as Ryleigh’s Oyster .

“We want it to be very pretty, very high-end, welcoming to the community and also provide jobs for youths,” Batchankwe said of The Anonymous. The soon-to-open restaurant is already selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring comedy shows, live music, three bars, hookah and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Restaurant recap

In other food and drink news:

•Canton seafood spot Mama’s on the Half Shell is opening a Baltimore County outpost. The second Mama’s will be located at the Foundry Row shopping center in Owings Mills and is aiming to open next year. In a statement, owner Jackie McCusker says “it has always been a dream to bring Mama’s on the Half Shell out to the county.”

Shake Shack has an opening date in Brewers Hill: the burger chain will open its second Baltimore location on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m., a company representative tells me. The Boston Street restaurant will be the first Shake Shack in Maryland to offer a drive-thru.

•A new wine store is on the way to replace the shuttered Wine Works in Mt. Washington. Steven Groenke , a former manager, wine buyer and sommelier for The Wine Source in Hampden, has plans to open a fine wine and spirits shop in the space at 1340-E Smith Ave., next to Whole Foods Market . The new spot will also feature a small tasting bar, according to Groenke’s attorney, Stephan Fogleman.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
BALTIMORE, MD
FodorsTravel

6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences

Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

BoxLunch gift & novelty store opens at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, MD—A new gift and novelty shop has opened at White Marsh Mall. BoxLunch is now open on the lower level across from Boscov’s. BoxLunch is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause. For every $10 spent in the store, BoxLunch helps provide a meal to person in need via Feeding America.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WTOP

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend

WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's highway wars: author E.Evans Paull, with Klaus Philipsen

In his new book, Stop the Road: Stories from the Trenches of Baltimore’s Road Wars, retired city planner E. Evans Paull tells the story of transportation plans that were overtly racist, and disastrously short-sighted. Had it not been for the tenacious efforts of neighborhood activists, some of Baltimore’s most cherished and beloved historic neighborhoods would be very different places today.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket

BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD

The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, MD
WTOP

Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities

Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy