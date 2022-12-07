ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ukraine calls on western allies to boycott Russian culture

By Charlotte Higgins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llVet_0jaB295Y00
The Royal Ballet performs The Nutcracker in London on Monday. The company’s policy is that ‘we do not work with Russian state actors nor individuals who have a clear association with the Putin regime’.

Ukraine’s culture minister has called on the country’s western allies to boycott Russian culture, urging a halt to performances of the music of Tchaikovsky and other Russian composers until the end of the war.

Writing in the Guardian, Oleksandr Tkachenko argues that such a “cultural boycott” would not amount to “cancelling Tchaikovsky”, but would be “pausing the performance of his works until Russia ceases its bloody invasion”.

He argues that such a step is right given that the war is “a civilisational battle over culture and history” in which Russia is actively “trying to destroy our culture and memory” by insisting that the two states constitute a single nation.

Many cultural figures in Ukraine have said the Russian state is actively instrumentalising its artistic heritage during the conflict. Billboards in Russian-occupied Kherson, for example, showed images of Pushkin, with text referring to the Russian poet’s link with the city.

Tkachenko – a former TV executive who has been criticised in Ukraine for failing to step in to halt a controversial threatened reorganisation of the Dovzhenko Centre, Kyiv’s film centre and archive – also urged arts institutions not to soften in their resolve not to hire Russian artists who support the war.

Ukrainian cultural figures are using the language of decolonisation to describe a process of separating themselves from a once-dominant Russian culture, one that was promoted while Ukrainian artistic expression was suppressed, sometimes violently, by the Russian empire and later the Soviet Union.

Such events included the mass killing in 1937 of a generation of Ukrainian artists and writers, known as the “executed renaissance”. No Russian music is being performed in Ukraine at present.

However, as the Christmas season approaches, with Nutcrackers the winter fare for ballet companies from New York to London, cultural leaders in the UK are stopping short of boycotting works from the Russian canon.

“The presentation of great historic works such as The Nutcracker, performed by an international roster of dancers, should send a powerful statement that Tchaikovsky – himself of Ukrainian heritage – and his works speak to all humanity, in direct and powerful opposition to the narrow and nationalistic view of culture peddled by the Kremlin,” said a spokesperson for London’s Royal Ballet.

He added that the company’s policy, for the duration of the war, continued to be that “we do not work with Russian state actors, such as the Bolshoi, nor individuals who have a clear association with the Putin regime in the Kremlin”.

A spokesperson for English National Ballet, which is also staging a production of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker this Christmas, said that while the company “stands in solidarity with all those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”, its programme would go ahead as planned.

Kathryn McDowell, the chief executive of the London Symphony Orchestra – which is performing programmes including Stravinsky and Rachmaninov in Germany under Sir Simon Rattle – said: “We continue to perform Russian music of the past.” She also noted that the orchestra continued to work with Russian artists “who are not identifying with the current leadership”.

“While we at the Hallé abhor Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and are not performing music or working with artists who support this illegal war we as Ukraine’s allies stand against the Russian state, not its people or its culture,” said David Butcher, the chief executive of Manchester’s Hallé Orchestra, whose upcoming programmes include works by Stravinsky and Shostakovich.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate as a pioneering creative organisation to cancel, pause or self-censor, in our case, great music which deserves to be performed and heard.”

A spokesperson for the BBC pointed to its programming of Ukrainian music and culture on Radio 3 and elsewhere, including a summer Prom featuring the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra.

“We continue to carefully look at programming linked to Russia, considering everything on a case by case basis,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
New York Post

US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine

“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy