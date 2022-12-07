ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How the Fed's digital currency could END ECONOMIC FREEDOM

Right before Thanksgiving, when Americans were distracted with travel plans and family feasts, the Federal Reserve announced it is testing its own CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). Carol Roth, former investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to detail how this CBDC is the OPPOSITE of decentralized cryptocurrencies that interest millions of Americans. Yet, the Fed is trying to confuse Americans into believing the two kinds of digital currencies are just alike: ‘It’s a new scheme to maintain power and control.’ Plus, Roth explains how this CBDC — if it becomes the norm — WILL END our economic freedom...
CoinTelegraph

UK pushes crypto efforts forward through financial services reforms

The United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid out a number of reforms aiming to “drive growth and competitiveness” to the country’s financial services sector including efforts that support the crypto space. In an announcement, the U.K. government highlighted that it will create a...
CoinTelegraph

Amber Group ditches expansion plans after denying insolvency: Report

Cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group is putting its expansion plans on hold despite the FTX contagion having “no disruption” to its daily operations, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 9. Amber has scrapped plans to expand in Europe and the United States as a consequence of exposure to...
CoinTelegraph

US regulator seeks feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime: Finance Redefined

Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The United States regulators want to take a closer look at money laundering and terror financing laws by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried misses deadline to respond to testimony request, now what?

Crypto’s public enemy number one, Sam Bankman-Fried has missed a crucial deadline to confirm his appearance at an upcoming Senate Committee hearing. The former FTX CEO missed a Thursday 5:00 pm ET on Dec. 8 deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at the Committee meeting on Dec. 14. This has set up the possibility of a congressional subpoena.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community

A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
CoinTelegraph

Helping or hindering: A closer look at the executive crypto order

This past March, the Biden Administration released its long-awaited executive order on “ensuring responsible development of digital assets,” with many in the cryptocurrency industry welcoming this move as a step toward much-needed regulatory clarity. Each year the cryptocurrency ecosystem grows and expands, with millions of people around the...
cryptopotato.com

Nexo is Leaving the United States Due to Regulatory Difficulties

Nexo said it is too difficult to comply with the “inconsistent and changing positions” of regulators in the United States. Burdened by regulatory pressures, crypto lending firm Nexo has given up on continuing to operate within the United States. The company announced on Monday that it would begin...
CoinDesk

India Looks to Coordinate Global Crypto Rulemaking as It Assumes G-20 Presidency

India, a country that has at times sought to ban and severely limit crypto usage within its borders, has as of Dec. 1 assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of some of the world’s largest economies – just as much of the world is pondering whether stricter regulation of the industry is needed.
CoinTelegraph

Countries and institutions move into crypto despite market drop: Report

The crypto markets have been in decline since the start of the second quarter of 2022. Each time it seemed like the apparent crypto winter would experience a minor thaw, another notable collapse happened: Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, and more recently, FTX. Approaching the end of 2022, it appears that...
decrypt.co

Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push

A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...

