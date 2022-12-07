Herschel Walker says running for Senate was ‘best thing’ he’s ever done in concession speech

Herschel Walker delivered his concession speech accepting defeat in the Georgia runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock .

The Republican candidate urged his supporters to pray for elected officials and to “never stop dreaming” or “believing in America.”

He said: “There are no excuses in life, and I’m not gonna make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.”

“The best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life is run for this Senate seat right here,” he told the crowd, who applauded him.

