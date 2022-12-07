ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker says running for Senate was ‘best thing’ he’s ever done in concession speech

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOyed_0jaB23nC00

Herschel Walker delivered his concession speech accepting defeat in the Georgia runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock .

The Republican candidate urged his supporters to pray for elected officials and to “never stop dreaming” or “believing in America.”

He said: “There are no excuses in life, and I’m not gonna make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.”

“The best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life is run for this Senate seat right here,” he told the crowd, who applauded him.

