Ube brownies, a colorful take on the classic for National Brownie Day

Fudge isn’t the only thing that can be fudgy.

Fudge is certainly a flavor, rich and chocolaty, but it’s also a texture — dense and creamy and fatty, which is why the question of whether one prefers cakey or fudgy brownies is a common one.

Cakey brownies crumble. There is air apparent, to be punny about it. And if any brownie with traditional ingredients could be called “the diet version,” it’s these, the cakey ones.

Conversely, the particles in fudgy brownies are packed so tightly, they feel Hadron collided.

Inside one’s mouth, they seem to move closer together. Into one another. Melding.

Fudgy brownies press up into the roof of your mouth and stay there in the most pleasurable manner. They are rich in ways most things can never be. Halvah is a contender. Or decadent Yorkshire blue cheese (which happens to pair well with actual chocolate fudge). In baked items, what helps create fudginess is a higher fat to flour ratio.

And Sugar Dough Bakehouse ’s ube brownies — a colorful take on the traditional for National Brownie Day (Dec. 8) — are off the buttery charts.

They’re also purple, as ube — a yam that hails from the Philippines — is the Prince of starches.

“For Filipinos, ube is a staple,” says Yixi Qiu, co-owner of Sugar Dough and its sister bakeries, Light on the Sugar . “And in the larger Asian community it has been around a long time, but now we are seeing it everywhere.”

Though ube grows well in Orlando’s climate, it’s rare to see the fresh variety in the produce section. Many Asian markets in town carry fresh-frozen, though. And extract, too, is popular, offering up a deep color that some chefs and home cooks will use even with the fresh yam to give food a more dramatic look.

Qiu believes it’s the vivid color that has sparked its popularity — from macarons to milkshakes, it’s all over social media foodie feeds.

“People just see that purple and they want it,” he says. “When we opened the shop, we had so many people ask us, ‘What is ube?’ Most had never tried it. We’d explain it to them, they’d taste it and most really loved it right away.”

Qiu, whose shop employs Butterfly-brand ube extract for its brownies, describes the taste as “nutty-banana.” Others often attribute vanilla notes to the yam.

But the texture is 100 percent fudge.

”We use this very unique European butter in all our products,” Qiu explains (for the below recipe, he says good Irish butter, easily acquired in most basic grocery stores, will suffice for the home baker). “It’s got a lighter, butter texture and stronger, richer flavors. You want an ube brownie to be gooey and soft. You definitely don’t want to taste the flour. And you don’t want the butter flavor to overpower the ube’s, which is mild. This brownie has its own ube flavor, but the texture will be very familiar.”

Artfully presented with a chocolate dip, droplets of meringue and gold-dusted bits of brownie, t’s also gorgeous — as are all the wares at Sugar Dough, from savory, flaky croissants to cream-filled cruffins.

You won’t find the brownie at Light on the Sugar, with two locations in Winter Park (and another coming soon up in Jacksonville), but it has its own ube-lover following for the ube cheesecake, ube cream puff (with light, fluffy ube cheesecake pastry cream inside) and delicately beautiful, 36-layer ube crepe cake.

The brownies, which fly off the shelves on days they’re available, are best next-day, says Qiu.

“We sell them the day after we make them,” he notes, adding that the extra time allows the flavors to be at peak.

And also allows that fudgy texture to coalesce into a mind-blowing brownie experience.

Sugar Dough Bakehouse: 3122 Corrine Drive in Orlando, sugardoughbakehouse.com

Ube Brownies

Recipe courtesy Sugar Dough Bakehouse

Ingredients

500g light brown sugar:

450g Irish butter, melted

4 whole eggs

24g Butterfly ube extract

5g salt

500g all-purpose flour

For optional chocolate dip:

1 cup chocolate chips (dark, milk, white — your preference)

1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2. In mixing bowl, combine light brown sugar and melted butter and whip together.

3. Once fully combined, continue mixing, adding one egg at a time.

4. Add ube extract and salt and continue to mix until combined and mixture looks fluffy.

5. Sift all-purpose flour into mixture.

6. Once combined, pour into 9″ square pan and place in oven for 30-35 minutes, depending on your oven.

For dip:

1. Heat heavy cream to hot, but not boiling

2. Pour over chocolate chips in another warming pot

3. Melt to creamy

4. Dip brownie in at 45-degree angle

5. Place on rack and allow chocolate to cool/harden