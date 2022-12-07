Orlando Theater Best of 2022: Featured Actor, Musical

From a talking candlestick to a rambunctious elf, here are the 2022 Orlando Sentinel honorees for featured actor in a musical as selected by theater critic Matthew J. Palm.

Although it’s impossible for one person to see every local production, as the Orlando Sentinel’s theater critic, each year I see a broad spectrum of dramas, comedies and musicals. The individuals selected by me for this 2022 theatrical honor roll, presented here alphabetically, elevated the theatrical arts. Go to OrlandoSentinel.com/arts to see the honorees in other fields, and check back on Dec. 20 to learn the Critic’s Pick in this category.

Alina Alcántara

Oliver! > Theater at St. Luke’s

In July’s production of “Oliver!” Alina Alcántara gave Widow Corney a distinct rough-and-tumble personality that increased her character’s comic appeal. Alcántara won a Critic’s Pick Award in 2018 for her turn as Abuela Claudia in Orlando Shakes’ production of “In the Heights.”

∇ ∇ ∇

Rolin Alexis

Trav’lin: A 1930s Harlem Musical Romance > Winter Park Playhouse

Even among his stellar cast mates in the February production of “Trav’lin,” Rolin Alexis stood out as ne’er-do-well Archie as he wrapped his smoother-than-smooth baritone around the songs and flashed a cheeky grin around Archie’s flimflam flatteries.

∇ ∇ ∇

Leesa Castañeda

On Your Feet! > Garden Theatre

Leesa Castañeda attacked the role of Gloria Estefan’s mother with vigor in July’s “On Your Feet!” as she made the domineering woman funny and likeable behind her force of personality.

∇ ∇ ∇

Sophie Cooper

She Loves Me > Theater West End

Sophie Cooper lifted a stock comic sidekick role, as a woman done wrong by her man but determined to find love, in November’s “She Love Me.” He big numbers shone as Cooper demonstrated superior character singing for musical theater — maintaining the humorous aspects of her role while doing justice to the songs.

∇ ∇ ∇

Joseph D’Ambrosi

Oliver! > Theater at St. Luke’s

As half of a very funny double act with Alina Alcántara in “Oliver,” Joseph D’Ambrosi imbued his role as Mr. Bumble with comic slyness and an attention-getting siren of a singing voice.

∇ ∇ ∇

Ricky DeVito Jr.

Beauty and the Beast > Garden Theatre

Ooh la la, in April’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Ricky DeVito Jr. simply lit up the stage upon every appearance literally and figuratively as he joyfully manifested Lumiere’s zest for life.

∇ ∇ ∇

Jordan Gago

A Chorus Line > Theater West End

As poor Paul in August’s “A Chorus Line,” Jordan Gago beautifully bared his soul on stage in the show’s most moving monologue — without ever becoming stagey.

∇ ∇ ∇

Blanca Goodfriend

On Your Feet! > Garden Theatre

As Gloria Estefan’s grandmother in “On Your Feet,” Blanca Goodfriend twinkled as she landed cuttingly comic remarks with gusto and reminded us you’re never too old to have fun each day.

∇ ∇ ∇

Joel Hunt

True North > Orlando Repertory Theatre

In December’s “True North,” Joel Hunt displayed his comic chops as a North Pole elf who wears his heart on his sleeve with every wide-eyed grin.

∇ ∇ ∇

Zeshan Khan

Beauty and the Beast > Garden Theatre

In the difficult role of villainous Gaston — an abusive man played for laughs in the children’s musical “Beauty and the Beast” — Zeshan Khan struck a perfect balance between comic and vile.

