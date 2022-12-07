Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Fire Department recovers car from creek following traffic crash
The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Battle Creek Way on Thursday evening that resulted in a car submerged in the creek. "Units arrived and we are thankful to report both occupants were able to get out on their own," SHFD said in a social media post.
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Fire out at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations
Nashville Fire says the gas main fire is out and that one worker who was on the construction site was injured. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Wilson Central Navy JROTC student honored after saving student on school bus
A Wilson Central Navy JROTC student jumped into action after a student had an epileptic seizure on a school bus.
People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after ‘strong armed robbery’
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed robbery" from Friday night.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
mainstreetmaury.com
Jimmy Campbell named Southern Middle TN Realtor of Year
Jimmy Campbell, affiliated with Crye-Leike, Realtors, was recognized as Realtor of the Year for the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Graymere Country Club in Columbia. The Realtor of the Year is recognized for their time and service to the local association of Realtors,...
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
thunder1320.com
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
‘You can’t run over three people and not know’: Hit-and-run victims left bruised and confused
Tennessee is on track for the worst year in at least a decade for pedestrian deaths, and after being hit following a night out, three friends are thankful they are not part of that statistic.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
