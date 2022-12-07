ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

WBIR

People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Jimmy Campbell named Southern Middle TN Realtor of Year

Jimmy Campbell, affiliated with Crye-Leike, Realtors, was recognized as Realtor of the Year for the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Graymere Country Club in Columbia. The Realtor of the Year is recognized for their time and service to the local association of Realtors,...
COLUMBIA, TN
thunder1320.com

Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

