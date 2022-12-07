ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Hanukkah returns to Marion Square

The Lowcountry community will gather Dec. 18 in Marion Square for the 15th annual “Chanukah in the Square” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. People of all ages are invited to revel in live music from Charleston-based ensemble ContraForce while enjoying delicious food in a family friendly atmosphere.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

County recreation commission spends $1.9M to expand boat landing

One of Charleston County’s most popular boat landings is expanding. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) announced Nov. 30 that it paid $1.9 million to buy 0.53 acres of property on Simmons Street in Mount Pleasant to become a new parking lot for the Shem Creek Boat Landing.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Scientists wait for endangered right whale migration

DEC. 8, 2022 | Endangered North Atlantic right whales should be migrating south from Canada and New England to its Georgia and Florida calving grounds, but state scientists have yet to see one traveling through South Carolina waters. A Florida news site, however, says a sighting recently occurred off Jekyll Island, Georgia.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

