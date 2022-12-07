The refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX was just spotted completely undisguised, giving us a clear look at the crossover’s redesigned exterior out in the real world. Before we dive into the new exterior styling, it’s worth briefly recapping the news thus far. Back in October, GM Authority was the first to report that the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX would bear a similar front-end treatment as the Buick Envista, while later, we were also the first to report that the 2024 Encore GX would offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level.

2 DAYS AGO