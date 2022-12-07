Read full article on original website
GM Considering Moving Performance Build Center
GM is considering moving its Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Michigan, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may be unaware, GM’s Performance Build Center is located at the automaker’s production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the same facility that has exclusively produced the Chevy Corvette since 1981. The Performance Build Center was relocated from Michigan to Bowling Green in 2013 following a $3.5 million investment.
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Caught Completely Undisguised
The refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX was just spotted completely undisguised, giving us a clear look at the crossover’s redesigned exterior out in the real world. Before we dive into the new exterior styling, it’s worth briefly recapping the news thus far. Back in October, GM Authority was the first to report that the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX would bear a similar front-end treatment as the Buick Envista, while later, we were also the first to report that the 2024 Encore GX would offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level.
New Rumor Says GM Wants to Make Escalade and Camaro Into EV Sub-Brands
A decade after phasing out some nameplates (RIP Pontiac and Saturn), GM apparently wants to build out its portfolio of brands. If a report from Car and Driver turns out to be true, GM plans to turn Escalade and Camaro into their own sub-brands made up of EV crossovers and sports cars.
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Ford Mustang Takes Out C7 Corvette During Street Race: Video
A Ford Mustang and C7 Corvette were recently caught on a dash camera street racing, causing a huge accident that resulted in at least one person transported to a hospital with serious injuries. In the video (embedded below), we see an S550-generation Mustang race a yellow C7 Corvette race at...
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
GM's billion-dollar BrightDrop electric van enters production and DHL fleet
GM's BrightDrop electric van division has started large-scale vehicle production in Canada and aims to generation one billion in revenue in 2023.
Here’s When 2024 GMC Sierra HD Production Will Start
Featuring a revised exterior, an upgraded cockpit, and a few powertrain changes, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD has been hotly anticipated. First announced back in October, many have been wondering when the updated heavy-duty pickup will begin production. Now, GM Authority has learned it will commence next year.
GM’s 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition Launches In China
SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors’ second joint venture in China, recently launched the new 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition as a new themed version of the zero-emission mini car in the Asian country. The 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition is a limited-run variant based on the animated character Lotso...
GM Files To Patent Pickup Truck Cargo Bed Utility Wall
GM has filed a patent application for a new pickup truck cargo bed utility wall system to quickly and easily install things like cargo tie-downs or accessory storage. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0371666 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on November 24th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on May 20th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Thomas P. Grabowski, Kurt Baldauf, John David Taylor, and Charles Salvatore Calcaterra.
2023 GMC Sierra Trailering Mirrors Available To Order Again
Back in April 2022, GM Authority reported that the then-recently refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 would have to make do without the power-folding trailering mirrors throughout the rest of the model year. Now, the option has been made available once again for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. Tagged with RPO...
Rare 1969 Yenko Double COPO Chevy Camaro Mecum Auction Bound
Don Yenko was a Chevy dealer in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, who was interested in Sports Car Club of America, or SCCA, racing. In 1966, before the Chevy Camaro was available, Yenko petitioned the SCCA to approve the Chevy Corvair for competition. The SCCA agreed, and Yenko started transforming Corvair Corsas into Yenko Stingers, the car that would cement the Yenko name in the annals of Chevrolet performance.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Towing Capacities
As GM gears up to launch the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD early next year, the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD remains mostly unchanged over the preceding 2022 model. Today, GM Authority is breaking down 2023 Silverado HD towing capacities. To begin, let’s review the powertrain options. The 2023 Silverado HD is...
GMC Sierra And Canyon Hood Insulation Retrofit Under Way
Certain examples of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra, as well as the 2022 Canyon, were shipped from the factory without underhood insulation. Now, GM Authority has learned that a dealer-installed retrofit has recently been made available. Owners of affected GMC vehicles can now take their vehicles to the dealership...
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
UAW Wins Vote In Ultium Cells Ohio Battery Plant
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has just won an election at the GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio, indicating that a majority of workers at the plant are in favor of unionizing. This is big news for the UAW, as the union now has a foothold into the...
