Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Virginia Tops The Tribe 83-54

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up an 83-54 victory at William & Mary (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Va. Virginia went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to build up a 46-25...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Track and Field and Cross Country Announce 10 Signees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia director of track and field and cross country, Vin Lananna, announced Friday (Dec. 9) 10 new signees that will join the team for the 2023-2024 season. “I am excited to announce an impressive group of men and women who will join the University of Virginia...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13newsnow.com

Truckers QB Hillman chooses Notre Dame

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When Churchland High School's Brandyn Hillman was hoping to play college football somewhere several months ago, Norfolk State was his lone offer. Funny how things have changed. Today the Truckers quarterback had his choice between Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky, Southern California and Notre Dame. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC 29 News

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
STAUNTON, VA
montanasports.com

William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State

BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

