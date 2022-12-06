Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Virginia Football Hosting Multiple Transfer Portal Targets This Weekend
A couple of UVA's top targets in the transfer portal are in Charlottesville this weekend
Augusta Free Press
Report: Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about head coaching job
Former UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about the open job there, but is now no longer in the running, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mendenhall stepped down last December after six seasons at Virginia. Mendenhall was 36-38 at UVA, building from a 2-10 season in...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Tops The Tribe 83-54
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up an 83-54 victory at William & Mary (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Va. Virginia went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to build up a 46-25...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Track and Field and Cross Country Announce 10 Signees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia director of track and field and cross country, Vin Lananna, announced Friday (Dec. 9) 10 new signees that will join the team for the 2023-2024 season. “I am excited to announce an impressive group of men and women who will join the University of Virginia...
Breaking: NCAA Announces Decision On Virginia Football Players
The NCAA did something right on Wednesday afternoon. According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, the NCAA is granting any Virginia football player whose eligibility expired after this season an extra season to play. Virginia initiated and submitted the request, per Athletic Director Carla Williams. This comes after three...
13newsnow.com
Truckers QB Hillman chooses Notre Dame
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When Churchland High School's Brandyn Hillman was hoping to play college football somewhere several months ago, Norfolk State was his lone offer. Funny how things have changed. Today the Truckers quarterback had his choice between Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky, Southern California and Notre Dame. His...
Augusta Free Press
Mike London, William & Mary, play at Montana State with FCS semis berth on the line
A trip to the FCS Semifinals will be on the line when William & Mary travels to take on Montana State, on what will be a chilly Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman (10:15 p.m., ESPN2). The fifth-seeded Tribe (11-1), winners of a school-record eight games in a row,...
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
montanasports.com
William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State
BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Richmond has no future plans yet for Texas Beach Bridge months after closure
Future plans for the Texas Beach Pedestrian Bridge remain uncertain, months after Richmond city officials announced its immediate closure.
Comments / 0