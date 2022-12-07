ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KXLY

Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits

Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Amest Tribune

Guest column: 'Underachieving' Ames High? The criteria seem questionable.

Recently U.S. News and World Report released its 2022 list of outstanding high schools across the United States, reported annually. High schools are evaluated based on Advanced Placement enrollments and testing, college and workforce readiness, graduation rate, state assessments and other relevant criteria.  Out of 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., Ames High ranked number 1,210, placing AHS in the top 5% of public high schools nationwide.  U.S. News and World Report also provides state-by-state rankings, and AHS was ranked fourth out of 313 ranked high schools in Iowa.   ...
AMES, IA
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
Route Fifty

A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
ARKANSAS STATE

