Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
More Drama Between Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland At ROH Final Battle
Swerve In Our Glory, aka Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, have had various issues since their feud against and eventual loss to The Acclaimed this past fall. Despite this, they put their differences aside and reunited to face off against Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor and JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle in a match built on Keith Lee's loyalty as a tag team partner.
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
SmackDown Results (12/09) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on December 9, 2022, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line tonight, as they take on Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. While "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre was initially going to be the man to team with Sheamus, he was not medically cleared to compete in the ring earlier this week after sustaining a ruptured eardrum. Will The Bloodline members be able to hold on to their gold, or will new champions be crowned?
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
Matt Hardy Teases Return Of Former Gimmick In AEW
Back in 2016, Matt Hardy debuted the "Broken" gimmick that ended up taking on a life of its own and, at the time, provided Hardy's employers Impact Wrestling some much-needed spotlight. From "The Final Deletion" cinematic match to new catchphrases such as "Delete," Hardy's new character became a huge hit with wrestling fans. Even former-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed the former ECW Champion to portray a similar character on WWE programming following his return to the company in 2017. Hardy has now commented on whether the gimmick could return once again in AEW.
Hulk Hogan Calls WWE HOFer 'Rock Solid' And 'A Really Good Friend'
In the mid-1990s, Hulk Hogan, along with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall formed the NWO, a stable that would eventually see a WWE Hall of Fame induction as a part of the class of 2020. Even though Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the original members of the faction, throughout the years of its existence, there were many different wrestlers who made their way through the group. One of those wrestlers was Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was known as Syxx in WCW. While appearing on Ringside Collectibles' YouTube channel, Hogan shared his thoughts on Waltman.
Josh Alexander Addresses Comparisons To Kurt Angle
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander keeps track of what social media denizens are saying about him, and in an appearance on the podcast "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" he shared that many people compare him to Kurt Angle. But some of the comparisons have little to do with their respective wrestling styles and more with how they crown their shaved skulls.
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
Update On Apollo Crews' WWE Future Following NXT Deadline
Apollo Crews was unsuccessful in his bid to defeat Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at NXT Deadline. However, while the result suggests that he might return to the main roster in the near future, Shawn Michaels has revealed that there are still plans to use Crews as an "NXT" Superstar.
WWE's Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Broken Hand And Reveals Injury Timeline
The latest "WWE SmackDown" included a segment in which Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler jumped Shotzi. As Legado Del Fantasma was being interviewed in the parking lot, screams were heard and the camera cut to Shotzi holding her hand in pain. However, it appears that the segment was featured to write Shotzi off of television while she recovers from a legitimate injury.
Flip Gordon Reveals How Much ROH Contract Was Worth Before Release
Flip Gordon was on his way to becoming a million dollar man before Ring of Honor changed hands in April, leaving its talent to book work elsewhere. On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda's "UnSKripted" podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Gordon revealed that ROH had signed him to a deal worth a million dollars back in 2020, when he re-signed with the company.
Backstage News On Why The Creeds Aren't Facing Indus Sher At NXT Deadline
There is good reason why the Creed Brothers aren't competing against Indus Sher at "NXT" Deadline. Fans happened to see on "NXT" television that Julius Creed suffered a rib injury and wasn't cleared to compete. The new duo of Indu Sher made clear they didn't want to fight The Creeds unless they were at 100%.
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
