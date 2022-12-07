ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning In County

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS. * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding will travel difficult overnight. *...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Dolan burn area in... Southwestern Monterey County in central California... * Until 715 PM PST. * At 459 PM PST,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy