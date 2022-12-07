3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk

Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
Fox 19
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Quarterback Joe Burrow will be without their starting tight end for Sunday’s contest against the Browns. Hayden Hurst is declared out with a calf injury, according to a Friday update to the injury report. Three players were limited in practice Friday: Wide Receiver...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
Cleveland Browns hope to stay unbeaten vs. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) head down I-71 to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) in the Jungle today. The Browns took the first meeting, 32-13, on MNF, but Cincy’s star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, didn’t play that day because of an injured hip. Chase will play in today’s game as the Bengals try and put an end to the Browns’ domination of Joe Burrow. The Browns are 4-0 versus Joe Burrow.
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Do you see some Carlos Santana in Guardians’ Josh Bell? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Could Josh Bell be Carlos Santana light? Can you compare...
Who takes the latest round of the Battle of the Ohio? Plus, more predictions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Browns haven’t won six straight games against the Cincinnati Bengals in almost three decades. However, the Bengals will do everything they can to keep the Browns from letting that streak repeat itself. Cleveland will come down to Cincinnati with quarterback Deshaun Watson playing his first AFC North opponent under center for the Browns. Both teams are relatively healthy as well entering this weekend’s contest.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 bonus continues for NFL Week 14
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Throughout what is sizing up to be a wild Week 14 NFL slate, Maryland bettors can grab an automatic 40-to-1 payout...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim $200 early sign up before time runs out
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new users take advantage of our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll enter the new year with a sizable...
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
