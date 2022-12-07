OHSAA gymnastics preview: Can Brecksville earn 20th straight state title in 2022-23?

Read full article on original website
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Who took home titles at the 28th annual wrestling tournament?
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Teams and individuals did everything they could to leave their mark on the second day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament. While it was not as jam packed as the first day, which featured more than 700 matches, there were 15 new names added to the list of Ironman champions.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Ken Giles levels up in Rhodes’ overtime thriller at Glenville: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Rhodes left Glenville on Friday night and returned to the west side of Cleveland, coach Shawn Spencer picked up his phone. His point guard from last season could be seen. Jamal Sumlin wanted to check in from Texas, where he is redshirting at UTEP after...
No. 25 Rhodes fights off Glenville, 86-78 in OT, behind Ken Giles’ 42 points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ken Giles felt the burn in his legs. He just scored a career-high 42 points Friday night at Glenville to lift Rhodes in overtime, 86-78, in their Senate League boys basketball rivalry.
Evan Mobley plays hero in crunch time, lifts Cavaliers over Thunder, 110-102
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frustration. Aggravation. Deja vu. The Cavaliers experienced all of those emotions and more on Saturday night as they watched a 10-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate. It was eerily similar to the debacle against the Kings on Friday night. But this time was different. This time they survived.
A new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball has officially arrived: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While it’s been said that a new era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball began when Donovan Mitchell arrived, his performance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night made it official. Mitchell scored 43 points, igniting the Cleveland crowd and leading the Cavaliers to...
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
Cleveland Browns hope to stay unbeaten vs. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) head down I-71 to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) in the Jungle today. The Browns took the first meeting, 32-13, on MNF, but Cincy’s star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, didn’t play that day because of an injured hip. Chase will play in today’s game as the Bengals try and put an end to the Browns’ domination of Joe Burrow. The Browns are 4-0 versus Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?
BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will have his day against the Browns: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t beaten the Cleveland Browns, yet. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver has only faced them once in his short two-year career and it came in last year’s forgettable 41-16 blowout loss in Cincinnati. He’s expressed his frustration toward the Browns’ recent success against the Bengals.
Myles Garrett: Joe Burrow is ‘playing at an MVP caliber’; want to say ‘we got one up on him’
BEREA, Ohio — Joe Burrow is so cool that even the uber-cool Myles Garrett can’t help but admit it. “The man’s just cool,” Garrett said. “He’s always relaxed. Up or down, when they’re losing or winning, he’s got that same demeanor, same swagger, you know, gonna get the job done. He never feels the heat of this situation. As a D-lineman, you want to apply pressure. I feel like he applies pressure by always staying locked in on the moment and not going forwards or backwards.”
Akron’s rising-star alt-country band The Shootouts to perform at The Grand Ole Opry in February
AKRON, Ohio - Akron’s own Americana, honky tonk, trad-country fusion group, The Shootouts, has quietly been on a steady upward trajectory since their live debut as a fun side project for singer and band leader Ryan Humbert at the Euclid Tavern in the fall of 2015. Seven years later,...
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Donovan Mitchell won’t play Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Sacramento Kings Friday night, sources tell cleveland.com. Mitchell, who entered the night listed as questionable with lower right leg soreness, has been battling the issue for a few weeks. He initially rolled his ankle during Cleveland’s Nov. 11 loss against the Golden State Warriors and then re-aggravated the injury recently against the Toronto Raptors.
