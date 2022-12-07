OHSAA gymnastics preview: Can Brecksville earn 20th straight state title in 2022-23?

BEREA, Ohio — Joe Burrow is so cool that even the uber-cool Myles Garrett can’t help but admit it. “The man’s just cool,” Garrett said. “He’s always relaxed. Up or down, when they’re losing or winning, he’s got that same demeanor, same swagger, you know, gonna get the job done. He never feels the heat of this situation. As a D-lineman, you want to apply pressure. I feel like he applies pressure by always staying locked in on the moment and not going forwards or backwards.”

