Ben Baby says Bengals players very aware Browns have gotten the best of them, know they have to win this one
Ben Baby of ESPN says Bengals players are very aware the Browns have their number and feel extra motivated to beat them this weekend to change that narrative.
Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Cleveland Browns hope to stay unbeaten vs. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) head down I-71 to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) in the Jungle today. The Browns took the first meeting, 32-13, on MNF, but Cincy’s star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, didn’t play that day because of an injured hip. Chase will play in today’s game as the Bengals try and put an end to the Browns’ domination of Joe Burrow. The Browns are 4-0 versus Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?
BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Yardbarker
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Cleveland Browns recently added Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Browns Digest's Jeffery Laux took a look into Jaedon Darden and more in this player spotlight. Watch below:
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Will Amari Cooper play on Sunday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals and wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game. Will he play on Sunday and what does it mean for the Browns if he doesn’t?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Baker Mayfield impresses in Rams debut but former NFL players turned ESPN analysts are still skeptical
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toss aside by the Browns and Carolina Panthers within the span of five months, Baker Mayfield hasn’t in a long time looked like the quarterback who set a rookie record for most touchdown passes in 2018 or the one who led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020.
