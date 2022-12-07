ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to stay unbeaten vs. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) head down I-71 to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) in the Jungle today. The Browns took the first meeting, 32-13, on MNF, but Cincy’s star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, didn’t play that day because of an injured hip. Chase will play in today’s game as the Bengals try and put an end to the Browns’ domination of Joe Burrow. The Browns are 4-0 versus Joe Burrow.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?

BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship

CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Amari Cooper play on Sunday? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals and wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game. Will he play on Sunday and what does it mean for the Browns if he doesn’t?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy