Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football promoting Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach after Kevin Wilson’s departure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keenan Bailey quickly stepped in for Kevin Wilson on Ohio State football’s recruiting trail, heading out to Georgia earlier this week. Soon he will take over for Wilson in a more significant way. Cleveland.com confirmed a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Bailey is expected to be promoted to tight ends coach. Wilson, who was recently hired to become Tulsa’s head coach, coached that group in addition to his offensive coordinator duties.
Where did Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud finish in the Heisman Trophy voting?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s bid for individual immortality came up short, but his chance to lift Ohio State football back to the top of the sport lives on. Stroud finished third in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting. USC’s Caleb Williams was revealed as the winner of the vote Saturday night at Lincoln Center in New York.
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2022: How to watch live for free (12/10/22)
College football’s most prestigious award will be given on Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony show. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers). Ohio State...
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s top 3 means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Matayo Uiagalelei has become part of what’s being called the big three in terms of Ohio State football targets left on the board for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes are in the running for three five-star edge rushers in the class, with each expected to make a decision between now and signing day. They only need one of them to sign for this to be another successful cycle on the defensive line, but would surely take more if that ever became a reality.
Brutus Buckeye ‘Then and Now’ bobblehead is released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brutus Buckeye now has a nostalgic-themed “Then and Now” bobblehead. Brutus, always popular fodder for bobbleheads, is depicted with two likenesses – one from 1965 and one from today. That’s right - Brutus has been roaming the Ohio State sidelines, cheering on Columbus crowds for more than half a century.
Ohio State’s Tanner Holden beats buzzer with 3-pointer as Buckeyes edge Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.
9 Ohio State Buckeyes who could pop in bowl prep, from Sonny Styles to Jayden Ballard: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are drafting nine Ohio State players they think could show out during December practices and set themselves up for leaps in 2023 -- if not before. That means a lot of of young Buckeyes in...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0