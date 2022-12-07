COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Matayo Uiagalelei has become part of what’s being called the big three in terms of Ohio State football targets left on the board for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes are in the running for three five-star edge rushers in the class, with each expected to make a decision between now and signing day. They only need one of them to sign for this to be another successful cycle on the defensive line, but would surely take more if that ever became a reality.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO