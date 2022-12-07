Read full article on original website
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
White House calls vaccine mandate reversal 'mistake' but won't promise NDAA veto
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say Wednesday if President Joe Biden would veto the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 after lawmakers included a provision that would repeal the administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.
Why is everyone in Washington talking about military COVID vaccine mandates again?
As the United States stands at the precipice of yet another COVID winter, lawmakers and military leaders in Washington are bracing for a different, albeit related, resurgence of their own as conservatives make yet another push to rescind the Defense Department's standing vaccine mandate for members of the armed forces. While mandatory COVID inoculations have long been a bugbear for the political right in general, the Pentagon's decision to require COVID vaccines has become a particular area of focus for Republicans — some of whom used the issue as a midterm election campaign promise. With their narrow, incoming House majority, that...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Cruz to introduce bill to reinstate, pay service members fired over vaccine mandate
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to accompany the NDAA's revocation of the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would reinstate fired service members with back pay.
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
GOP squeezing lame duck Dems to secure end to military vaccine mandate
Republicans are demanding an end to the military's vaccine mandate in exchange for supporting the Defense Department's budget authorization, and President Biden may comply.
Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy
A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
Defense bill likely to include end to military Covid vaccine mandate, source says
A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military Covid vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change.
Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week. The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress faces time crunch on government funding and sweeping defense policy bill
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to try to fund the government and pass a sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, but there are signs that both sides have struggled to reach agreement over these key outstanding issues.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Congressional couch trip
Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
Republicans plan investigation into Biden's deadly Afghanistan withdrawal
House Republicans are beginning to lay the groundwork for their first investigations into the Biden administration, starting with a review of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to a number of government agencies...
Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill. Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
Time running out for Pentagon nominees
WASHINGTON ― Pentagon leaders fear the chance of advancing a slate of critical department nominations this year is dwindling amid ongoing opposition on Capitol Hill, and they’re warning that delays could cause significant hardship for military operations in the months to come. With only one week of scheduled...
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio sprints to make deals in his last days in Congress
WASHINGTON, D. C. – In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January.
U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
