Alabama State

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Why is everyone in Washington talking about military COVID vaccine mandates again?

As the United States stands at the precipice of yet another COVID winter, lawmakers and military leaders in Washington are bracing for a different, albeit related, resurgence of their own as conservatives make yet another push to rescind the Defense Department's standing vaccine mandate for members of the armed forces. While mandatory COVID inoculations have long been a bugbear for the political right in general, the Pentagon's decision to require COVID vaccines has become a particular area of focus for Republicans — some of whom used the issue as a midterm election campaign promise. With their narrow, incoming House majority, that...
MARYLAND STATE
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy

A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
ALABAMA STATE
Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

  WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week.  The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Congressional couch trip

Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
VIRGINIA STATE
Republicans plan investigation into Biden's deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

House Republicans are beginning to lay the groundwork for their first investigations into the Biden administration, starting with a review of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to a number of government agencies...
KENTUCKY STATE
Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill.  Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Time running out for Pentagon nominees

WASHINGTON ― Pentagon leaders fear the chance of advancing a slate of critical department nominations this year is dwindling amid ongoing opposition on Capitol Hill, and they’re warning that delays could cause significant hardship for military operations in the months to come. With only one week of scheduled...
ALASKA STATE
U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
HAWAII STATE
