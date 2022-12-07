The average rent for a new letting has jumped by £117 per month since last year, according to a property website.This has pushed the typical rent to £1,078 per month, Zoopla said.The website said this equates to 35% of the average income of a single earner – the highest level in more than a decade.Rents have been rising particularly sharply in cities such as in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol and Sheffield over the past year, Zoopla added.These cities are seeing demand exceed supply, being major employment centres with large student populations, it said.We have seen a rapid increase in demand...

