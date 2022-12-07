Read full article on original website
Council tax to be scrapped for some in Oxfordshire under new plan
An estimated 1,400 low-income households in parts of Oxfordshire will stop paying council tax from April. The decision made by Vale of White Horse District Council is part of measures being taken to help residents deal with the cost of living crisis. Councillors unanimously agreed to scrap the current cap...
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
Electric Ireland announces 24% increase in residential electricity bills
The third largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland, has announced a 24% increase in its residential electricity bills from January. This will add about £504 on to the typical household annual bill. Electric Ireland has about 90,000 residential customers in NI. NI's largest electricity supplier, Power NI,...
Who will receive the DWP’s £10 Christmas bonus payment this year?
The cost of living crisis has placed a huge strain on British household finances this year, with the coming cold weather likely to mean more hardship for many who are already facing gas and electricity bills twice as high as they were last year.The UK rate of inflation stands at 11.1 per cent, food prices have rocketed, the Bank of England has set interest rates at 3 per cent and Jeremy Hunt delivered a bleak Autumn Statement introducing a package of tax rises worth £24bn and spending cuts of £30bn - all of which threatens to make for a bleak...
Rangers: BDO reaches £56m agreement with HMRC to close tax case
Liquidator BDO has reached a £56m agreement with HM Revenue and Customs to close its tax case against Rangers' use of employee benefit trusts. BDO says "formal settlement documentation will ensure that HMRC will not raise any further claims in the liquidation". The Supreme Court ruled against the club...
Cottingham: New banking hub to open in village's old Lloyds
A new banking hub is set to open in a former branch of Lloyds after it closed earlier this year. The hub, which will see customers of different banks be able to carry out face-to-face transactions, is to open in Cottingham, East Yorkshire later. The concept is one of four...
Croydon Council wrongly took £40m from social housing fund
A cash-strapped London council wrongly took about £40m from a pot reserved for social housing, it has emerged. The incident contributed to Croydon Council's third bankruptcy notice in two years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told. The council's director for housing, Susmita Sen, explained that £9.5m a...
Councils agree to pursue devolution and new mayor
A group of Essex council leaders and executives have agreed to put together devolution proposals to government. The leader of the county council, Conservative Kevin Bentley, gave a presentation at a private meeting on how a Greater Essex Combined Authority might look. The plan would include a directly elected mayor.
Average monthly rent is £117 higher than a year ago – Zoopla
The average rent for a new letting has jumped by £117 per month since last year, according to a property website.This has pushed the typical rent to £1,078 per month, Zoopla said.The website said this equates to 35% of the average income of a single earner – the highest level in more than a decade.Rents have been rising particularly sharply in cities such as in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol and Sheffield over the past year, Zoopla added.These cities are seeing demand exceed supply, being major employment centres with large student populations, it said.We have seen a rapid increase in demand...
When is the £400 winter fuel payment due?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by Rishi Sunak during his tenure as chancellor, along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As...
Sunnica solar farm not acceptable says Suffolk County Council to inquiry
Plans for a giant solar farm are "not anywhere near acceptable", the Planning Inspectorate has been told. Energy firm Sunnica wants to build the project which would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Suffolk County Council said its deputy leader told a planning inquiry...
Cambridge Big Weekend could be cancelled in budget cuts
The Cambridge Big Weekend could be cancelled next year as the council considers cuts in order to balance its budget. Axing the free live music event is among Cambridge City Council's proposals to save an estimated £11.5m over the next five years. The plans also include closing some public...
England’s affordable housing scheme falls 32,000 homes short of target
A £21bn government programme to build more affordable housing in England is missing its target by 32,000 homes with big shortfalls in rural areas, MPs have said. The affordable homes programme also risks falling further behind because Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “does not seem to have a grasp” of risks ahead including soaring construction inflation, according to the public accounts committee. A new below-inflation cap on social rent increases could also limit new building, it says.
