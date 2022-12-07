ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

The Zone Extra: December 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, she’s leading a top ten girls basketball team at Fishers. Tigers head coach Lauren Votaw joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.
INDIANA STATE

