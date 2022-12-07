Read full article on original website
The Zone Extra: December 8, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, she’s leading a top ten girls basketball team at Fishers. Tigers head coach Lauren Votaw joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.
12/8 Prep Basketball Recap – South Adams tops Blackhawk Christian in overtime
South Adams girls basketball stormed back to knock off Blackhawk Christian, 48-45, in overtime Thursday night.
12/9 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard
View the prep basketball scores from around northeast Indiana for Friday, Dec. 9.
South Knox girls beat Vincennes Rivet for first time since 2011
Ella Bobe scored 31 points to help the South Knox girls basketball team beat Vincennes Rivet 56-39. It's the Lady Spartans first win over the Lady Patriots since 2011.
Southport Fieldhouse. Full day of hoops. Matchups, players to watch at Tipoff Classic.
The high school boys basketball FORUM Tipoff Classic is set for Saturday at Southport Fieldhouse. Here is an updated look at the schedule, teams and players to watch. Tickets are $15 for the all-day event:. North Daviess vs. Beech Grove, noon: Defending Class 3A state champion Beech Grove (3-1) knocked...
