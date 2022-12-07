ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

brproud.com

Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
BATON ROUGE, LA

