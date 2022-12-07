Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Pickleball and a beer? New courts with bar, restaurant, coming to New Orleans; see where
Construction is underway on a pickleball facility in the Lower Garden District that will feature indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and a bar, as local entrepreneurs look to capitalize on soaring interest in a sport that's quickly expanding across the U.S. The Exchange Pickleball + Bar, as the venue...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
brproud.com
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
4-star NOLA hotel has a room with a view of the future
This NOLA hotel is making Louisiana beaches better.
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 9-11
"The most wonderful time of the year" becomes the most busy time of the year as South Louisiana celebrates in grand style. And we have a bit of lagniappe to keep you on your toes (check out the end). Head out to St. James Parish upriver from New Orleans and...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday. The accident happened on Highway 40 at around 4 p.m. John Bitter was driving east on the highway when he veered off the road.
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
Metairie crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
brproud.com
Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 9, 2022.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
