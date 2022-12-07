Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
England’s shot at immortality fails to provide enduring World Cup memories, on or off the pitch
When Gareth Southgate spoke to the England players, some sensing a slight crack in his voice, the manager mostly praised how “brave” they’d been and how it was only a matter of time. He told them they’d “shown balls” in going toe to toe with the defending world champions, and proven themselves the superior side. There could be few regrets about what had happened on the pitch because they’d left everything on it. Unlike Croatia 2018 or Italy in Euro 2020, England hadn’t been tactically or technically undone. They had actually got it right against France, and had the...
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Passenger in his 50s dies onboard easyJet flight at 30,000 feet on its way from Cyprus to Gatwick airport
A man in his 50s died onboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport this afternoon. Passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who appeared to be on his own, wasn't waking up. Urgent attempts to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful. The flight- EZY8454 -...
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Tshala Muana: Congolese singer dies aged 64
The famous Congolese singer and dancer Tshala Muana has died at the age of 64, according to her producer and companion, Claude Mashala. "In the early hours of this morning the good Lord has made the decision to call back Tshala Muana," he posted on Facebook. Tshala Muana is considered...
No survivors in Jersey blast: rescuers
Rescuers in Jersey said Sunday after an all-night search that there was no hope of survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block. The freighter is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block.
BBC
Asylum seekers: Blackburn with Darwen concerns over rise in numbers
A borough's leaders have expressed concerns after it was confirmed that the number of asylum seekers placed there was due to double. A meeting of Blackburn with Darwen Council was told the number housed in the borough will rise from 370 to 750. Council leader Phil Riley said asylum seekers...
BBC
Eleven arrests in lorry crime crackdown
Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England. Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers. The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Tense overnight violence in north Kosovo, Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo police and the local media on Sunday reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, where the population is mostly ethnic Serb, despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Serbs were opposed to. No injuries have been reported.
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
